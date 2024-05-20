Key Takeaways Discover new Teams features like a Shared tab & closed captioning to enhance communication in Teams Walkie Talkie.

Copilot in Microsoft 365 provides suggested prompts for better productivity.

Outlook updates include managing document permissions on iPhone, Copilot generating themes, and a new split view for calendars.

There will be many exciting announcements regarding Windows on Arm this week, including the unveiling of Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. However, it was business as usual last week for Microsoft, with the release of new Windows Insider builds, and telling users well in advance what new features it's working on for Microsoft 365 through the roadmap website. And like every week, we'll explain all of that in detail, so that you get a comprehensive idea about what they are and how they'll boost your productivity, without even getting your hands on them.

4 Microsoft Teams: new 'Shared' tab and closed captioning support for Teams Walkie Talkie

Close

Microsoft announced only two new Teams features on the roadmap page last week: renaming the Files tab to "Shared" in chats (Feature ID: 396169), and closed captioning support in Teams Walkie Talkie (Feature ID: 396558).

The upcoming Shared tab will serve the same purpose as the Files tab, which acts as a place where users can find all the files and links shared in chats. However, this won't impact Teams Channels.

Moreover, for those who use their iPhone as a walkie talkie using Teams, Microsoft plans to bring close captioning support to the Teams Walkie Talkie home screen. When available next month, you'll get a real-time translation of all the spoken words during the broadcast session on your iPhone.

3 Copilot for Microsoft 365: suggested prompts and recommendations on where to share forms

Suggested prompts for mobile users

Copilot in Microsoft 365 can boost your productivity manifold only if you know how to use the right prompt to be able to generate quality answers from the chatbot. For those who struggle with writing the right prompts, Copilot suggests some relevant ones that you can use to get the perfect response. By the end of this month, suggested prompts will also be available on Microsoft 365 Android and iOS clients (Feature ID: 396557).

Related 5 Copilot features to up your Microsoft 365 game Copilot's advantage over other AI chatbots is integration with Microsoft 365 apps, and these five tips and tricks are must-know tools.

Copilot shows the way to collect more responses to surveys and quizzes

Copilot in Forms will become a lot more useful in the coming months. We already know that the AI assistant will be able to generate quizzes from documents, notes, and textbooks next month. In addition to that, it'll also recommend where you can share those forms to collect more responses to your surveys or quizzes (Feature ID: 392844). The recommendations will come in the form of suggesting emails, social media, and QR codes with links to your forms. This will be available before the end of this month.

2 Microsoft Outlook: view multiple calendars at the same time, new way to create themes, and more

Allowing iPhone users to manage document permissions

Outlook will get a bunch of new features in the next couple of months. One of the noteworthy changes coming to Outlook users on iOS is the ability to manage document permissions. When available next month, iPhone users will get a notification from Outlook, asking them to update the permissions for recipients to be able to access the document files they're trying to send over email (Feature ID: 108887).

Copilot will generate your Outlook themes

Copilot in Outlook can help you be more productive in many ways. But from July this year, Copilot will also be able to generate new themes for Outlook on your Android and iPhone devices (Feature ID: 394682). If you're using Outlook on an Android or iPhone, you'll find those themes in Outlook Settings.

Related These 5 programs are way better than Microsoft Outlook Ditch the new cumbersome Outlook app for one of these alternatives

View multiple calendars at the same time

The new Outlook for Windows will replace the classic Outlook in the coming years. But before that happens, Microsoft is in the process of adding all the useful classic Outlook to the new web-based Outlook experience. Calendar Split view is one such capability that's coming to the new Outlook for Windows this June (Feature ID: 396727).

The "Split View" will be a new option in Outlook for Windows and the web to display multiple calendars at the same time side-by-side. This is already available in the classic Outlook and Outlook for Mac.

Revamped Profile Cards in Outlook

Image: Microsoft

Profile cards in Outlook are useful, as they give you certain information about your colleagues, including working hours, upcoming events you both have in common, notifications, and many more. However, the caveat is that users can only see one insight or notification on the profile cards in Outlook for Windows. Luckily, though, this limitation will go away by the end of this month.

Microsoft will introduce a "Show All" button on profile cards in the new Outlook and Outlook for the web. Clicking the button will display multiple insights and notifications on profile cards (Feature ID: 395789).

1 OneNote: Copilot chat for iPads

Image Credit: Microsoft

OneNote is part of Microsoft 365 suit and is available across platforms, including iOS and iPadOS. However, OneNote for iPads is currently missing one important AI feature: Copilot. This is going to change in December when Microsoft brings Copilot chat in OneNote for iPad devices, allowing users to use simple commands to understand, summarize, and rewrite notes, and more (Feature ID: 395787).

Take release timelines with a grain of salt

Microsoft is more committed to announcing new capabilities for Microsoft 365 on the roadmap website as compared to launching them in the month it's originally planned. Simply put, instead of making all of them available in the next couple of months, Microsoft might delay some of them to a later month.