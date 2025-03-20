Summary Copilot now available in OneDrive for web

Available for all Microsoft 365 subscribers

Access limited to "owner" in Microsoft 365 Family plan

It's no secret that Microsoft's flagship AI assistant, Copilot, has received a lukewarm reception from the Windows community. Recently, a Windows 11 bug that automatically removed the AI assistant from the operating system was actually celebrated. It is also widely agreed that the rebranding of Microsoft 365 to Microsoft 365 Copilot has to be among the worst branding decisions the company has made since its inception. With the AI agent now available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, it seems like there is just no escaping it, especially for Windows and Microsoft 365 customers. To further cement this understanding, the Redmond tech firm has now launched Copilot for OneDrive for web users.

Copilot in everything you touch

In a blog post, Microsoft has announced the availability of Copilot in OneDrive for web. It is important to note that this integration has already been available for commercial Microsoft 365 customers since September 2024, but it is now making its way over to Family and Personal subscribers. Microsoft is championing Copilot as a "companion" which you can lean on to boost your productivity.

Copilot on OneDrive for web offers various functionalities. This includes a collective summarization of up to five selected documents, comparing the content of the same number of files in a tabular format, and answering questions related to your OneDrive content in a dedicated chat window on the sidepane.

Copilot for everyone, but not your family members

It is quite interesting to note that even though Copilot is available in OneDrive for Microsoft 365 Family subscribers, only the "owner" (that is, the one footing the Family bill) of the former subscription is allowed to leverage Copilot. Apparently, Microsoft doesn't think that the cost of Microsoft 365 Family is high enough to warrant all family members getting access to Copilot, for better or for worse.

The integration is now rolling out for OneDrive for web customers, and if you log in to the platform, you'll likely come across the following notification:

New! Copilot included in your Microsoft 365 plan Microsoft 365 is now enhanced with Copilot, our powerful AI companion that makes completing tasks a breeze. Your subscription unlocks AI credits to experience Copilot across Microsoft 365 apps and beyond. Copilot in OneDrive may take up to 48 hours to become available.

Microsoft has cautioned that while "most" users should have access to Copilot in OneDrive fairly soon, the rollout will continue until June 2025.