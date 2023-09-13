Microsoft 365 Microsoft 365 gives you access to Microsoft's Office apps, Microsoft Editor, and Family Safety for a monthly or yearly subscription fee. You also get the latest version of the apps. Pros Includes 1TB of OneDrive storage for individual, 6TB for family Can work on up to five devices Includes latest version of the apps Cons You'll have to keep paying for it to use it $70 at Amazon (MIcrosoft 365 Personal) $100 at Amazon (Microsoft 365 Family)

Most times when you buy a great new Windows laptop and a PC or Mac, you don't get Microsoft Office included. So, if you need to type up a document, or put together a presentation, you'll need to consider purchasing the two modern versions of Office. You can subscribe to Microsoft 365 for a yearly or monthly fee and get the core Microsoft Office apps (and other bonuses), or you can buy it once and purchase Office 2021 for a one-fee, and worry less about subscriptions. We have a look at the benefits of both versions of Office for you right here.

Microsoft 365 vs Office 2021: The price

We'll be starting first with the price and the way you'll pay, which is the biggest difference between these two. Microsoft 365 is subscription-based, and Office 2021 isn't, but let's dive deeper.

For consumers

Like your Netflix or Amazon Prime account, Microsoft 365 is subscription-based, but it's also the more affordable way to get Office on your device. There are two core versions. One if you're an individual and another if you're buying for a family. Microsoft also has a more affordable third option, which offers web-based and mobile-based apps.

Microsoft 365 Personal: $69.99 a year for one person, or at the price of $6.99 a month

$69.99 a year for one person, or at the price of $6.99 a month Microsoft 365 family: $99.99 a year, for up to six people to share, or $9.99 a month.

$99.99 a year, for up to six people to share, or $9.99 a month. Microsoft 365 basic: $19.99 per year for one person, or $1.99 a month.

On the other hand, Office 2021 is more expensive. This is a one-time purchase, what's known as a perpetual license that you get as a one-time fee, without a subscription or expiration dates to worry about. You buy it and own it for life on one computer without worrying about having to renew your subscription. Office 2021 Home and Student 2021 costs $150. There's also Office 2021 Professional, which cos

For businesses

Businesses can also enjoy Microsoft 365 and Office 2021. These versions are more expensive, though, but work great with multiple users and PCs. It's what we suggest for IT Admins to purchase for a company.

Office Home and Business 2021: $250 (one-time) , same terms as Personal or Student

, same terms as Personal or Student Office 2021 Professional: $440 (one-time): same terms as Personal or Student but includes Microsoft Publisher and Microsoft Access

same terms as Personal or Student but includes Microsoft Publisher and Microsoft Access Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12.50 a user per month , includes desktop Office apps, and webinars.

, includes desktop Office apps, and webinars. Microsoft 365 Business Premium: $22 a user per month , includes everything as Microsoft 365 Business Standard and additional security and data control.

, includes everything as Microsoft 365 Business Standard and additional security and data control. Microsoft 365 apps for business $8.25 per month, includes desktop versions of Office apps.

Each of these versions of Office has different features and methods of service. Out of the two, Microsoft 365 should be better for most people, since it offers more benefits and is more frequently updated with new features. You get new features every so often in the core apps like and can even beta-test them through the Office Insider program.

With Office 2021, You won't get any new features with app updates. It's just security fixes. If you want those new features, you'll have to pay for the next perpetual release. Microsoft hasn't talked about one yet, but we'd expect to see Office 2024 in the semi-near future.

Microsoft 365 vs Office 2021: What you get with each version

Now, we'll dive deeper into what's included in these versions of Office. That's how many devices you can use it on, which apps you'll get to use, and how you'll get to use those apps. We'll also cover the bonuses, too.

What's included in Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365, is a bit like Windows 365 since you have to provide your credit card info (or a code for a subscription) and pay for it each month (or year) at the prices we described above. The benefit of this, though, is that you end up getting more open access to your Office apps, and more frequent updates that aren't just security features. With Microsoft 365, you can access Office on five different devices, including Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

You also can share this with up to 6 people with Microsoft 365 Family. Other bonus includes access to 1TB of data in OneDrive per person, and additional features in the Family Safety mobile app. Microsoft 365 comes with access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Defender (to guard your PC and family against online threats), OneDrive, Outlook, Microsoft Editor (like Grammarly), Clipchamp (a video editor like iMovie), OneNote, and Family Safety. Best of all, you end up getting the latest version of these apps, as they're updated from Microsoft.

There's also Microsoft 365 Basic, which doesn't include most of these benefits, but it does give you 100GB of OneDrive storage, an ad-free experience in Outlook for the web, and access to Microsoft support experts. This is more of a OneDrive plan than a proper Microsoft 365 plan.

What's included in Office 2021

On the other hand, Office 2021 has a lot less for a higher price. You only can access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. You don't get access to storage in OneDrive. You only can use Office 2021 on a single device and there's no sharing. You also don't get the latest updates with Office 2021, as Microsoft will only service it with security updates. You'll have to wait for the next perpetual release (Office 2024) to get new features.

As for what you get with Office 2021 Professional, it's essentially the same, but with added apps. You get Microsoft Publisher, so you can create graphic designs for ads, flyers, or business cards, for example. You also get Microsoft Access, so you can create and manage databases. You'll still have to wait and pay for the next perpetual release to get new features, however.

Microsoft 365 is better

If you choose between Microsoft 365 and Office 2021, Microsoft 365 is clearly the better pick here. Microsoft 365 includes access to many more features and apps than Office 2021 does. You get OneDrive storage and access to family safety apps. Microsoft Defender, and even a video editing service like Clipchamp. All of that for an affordable price of $70 a year for individuals or $100 a year for families.

On the other hand, if you're the type of person who doesn't like subscribing to something, and only needs access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook and don't mind missing out on OneDrive storage and other features, then Office 2021 is for you. It's also ideal if you only own one PC.