Microsoft is going to stop making accessories that carry the Microsoft brand, the company has announced. Going forward, the company is going to be releasing all of its PC accessories under the Surface brand, which it also uses for all its PCs (and the Surface Duo family).

The news was shared in a statement to The Verge, rebutting an earlier report from Nikkei, which stated that Microsoft was scaling down the Surface brand instead. Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft's Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, said:

“Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand. We will continue to offer a range of Surface branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last.”

Based on the statement, there are some questions that are left up in the air. While Microsoft will continue to sell mice and keyboards under the Surface brand, the company chose to specifically not mention webcams, only stating that existing Microsoft-branded webcams will continue to be sold while supplies last. Currently, the company sells the Microsoft Modern Webcam, but there's no typical webcam available that carries the Surface brand (the only option is an $800 webcam for conference rooms).

It's also worth noting that Surface-branded accessories tend to be significantly more expensive than Microsoft-branded ones, seeing as Surface is the company's premium brand, and most of its Surface PCs are also in the premium segment. The company hasn't clarified whether it plans to rebrand part or all of its existing portfolio or if the existing high-end accessories will be your only option going forward. If that's the case, customers can expect to pay significantly more for some of Microsoft's accessories.

Microsoft, like many other tech companies, is in the middle of a financial slump, and streamlining the PC hardware business seems to be part of the company's plan to get back on track. If there are any Microsoft accessories you've been eyeing, now may be a good time to grab them before they're gone.