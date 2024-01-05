Key Takeaways Microsoft discontinued its own-branded accessories, but Incase has partnered with them to release the Incase, designed by Microsoft line.

Last year, Microsoft announced that it would be discontinuing many of its own-branded accessories, barring those that carry the Surface brand. That meant products like mice, keyboards, and webcams would no longer be sold by Microsoft. However, if you were worried that these products were going away forever, Incase has come to the rescue with a new partnership that will allow these accessories to live on under a different brand.

Incase is a popular manufacturer of PC and smartphone accessories, and through this partnership, the company will be launching the new Incase Designed by Microsoft line, featuring all the major products that were set to disappear from Microsoft's lineup. That includes ergonomic keyboards and mice, as well as more standard ones, the Microsoft Modern Webcam (now without the Microsoft name), and the Audio Dock for Microsoft Teams. The full lineup of 23 accessories can be found on Incase's website.

In an interview with The Verge, Charlie Tebele, CEO of Onward Brands (the parent company of Incase) said these will be pretty much the same products as they've always been, just carrying the Incase branding instead of Microsoft's. Using Microsoft's designs probably makes things a bit easier for Incase, too, considering this is the first time the company is making PC accessories that aren't cases or backpacks.

The Incase Designed by Microsoft line will be made available later in 2024, though Incase says it's only starting this year. It'll be interesting to see if the company actually makes new additions to the lineup in the future, as that would mean Microsoft will still be designing accessories, just not manufacturing them. For the time being, the announcement is still very good news for anyone who was looking to get one of these accessories. Microsoft itself is still selling some Surface-branded accessories, but these only include a couple of keyboards and mice, so it's good to see the rest of the lineup continued in some form.