Microsoft has a new audio dock and and a presenter remote for Teams

Alongside the new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus, Microsoft has just announced a pair of new accesosries geared towards Teams users and those relying on hybrid and remote work. The two new accessories are the Microsoft Audio Dock and the Microsoft Presenter+, meant to enhance online meetings and presentations in a couple of ways. Microsoft also shared a release date and pricing for its adaptive accessories announced earlier this year.

Microsoft Audio Dock and Presenter Plus

The Microsoft Audio Dock is an interesting kind of dock for your PC. It includes just four ports – two USB-C ports, one USB Type-A, and one HDMI port, but what helps it stand out is that it’s a dock with an audio system built-in. It has Omnisonic speakers built in to offer “premium sound” driven by a powerful 15W woofer and a 5W tweeters. Plus, it has two front-facing noise-cancelling microphones to capture your own voice so you’re equally audible during those calls.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

You get some built-in hardware controls, too. There are volume up and down buttons, and a mute button with a status light so you know if you’re muted before you start speaking. There’s also a dedicated Teams button to quickly join a meeting or raise your hand during one.

The other accessory is the Microsoft Presenter+, a remote control for Teams presentations. It serves a few purposes, starting with being able to advance slides during a presentation, as well as point to the screen to highlight a specific part of the presentation. The remote also has controls like a mute button and the ability to join a meeting quickly, or even raise your hand (virtually) during a meeting to ask a question. Microsoft says this is the first presentation control certified for Teams.

The Microsoft Audio Dock will cost $249.99, while the Presenter+ remote will cost $79.99.

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories

Beyond the two new accessories, Microsoft also shared some news about the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories, which were announced earlier this year. These are sets of accessories completely designed with accessibility in mind, including the Microsoft Adaptive Hub, Adaptive Button, and Adaptive Mouse. All of these accessories will be available to buy starting on October 25th in select markets. The first two accessories work in tandem. You can connect multiple Adaptive Buttons to an Adaptive Hub, and then you can customize those buttons to do any specific action you would otherwise do with a mouse or keyboard. This can greatly accelerate the workflow for users with limited mobility, and the buttons themselves can be customized with different button toppers for different needs.

As for the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, it’s a fairly standard mouse, except you can add or remove parts of it to make it more comfortable and easier to grip, including support for 3D-printed tails or grips so you can get the perfect fit. You’ll also be able to 3D print custom grips for the Microsoft Business Pen and the Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 thanks to a partnership with Shapeways.

As for pricing, you can expect to pay $59.99 for the Microsoft Adaptive Hub and $39.99 for each of the Adaptive Buttons in either two-button, D-pad, or joystick designs. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Core costs $44.99 and the trial and thumb support bundle costs $14.99. the custom 3D-printed grips for all these accessories will vary in price.