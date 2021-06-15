Microsoft acknowledges blurry text in News and interests in Windows 10

Recently, Microsoft rolled out the News and interests feature for Windows 10 users with a cumulative update. The feature was first tested with Windows Insiders back in December, and a phased rollout began in April. Despite the few months of testing, the feature still has some issues for Windows 10 users, though. In the release information page for the latest versions of Windows 10, Microsoft has acknowledged an issue where users with certain display configurations may see blurry text in the News and interests widget.

If you’re not familiar with it, News and interests is a new feature in the Windows 10 taskbar. It shows current weather information with frequent updates, and you can hover your mouse over it to see recent news, sports scores, traffic information about your route home, and more. While it began testing with Windows Insiders in the Dev channel, Microsoft later announced the feature would be available for current versions of Windows 10. Specifically, Windows 10 version 1909 and later can all access it. It’s one of the rare cases of features being delivered via cumulative updates, instead of feature updates.

Microsoft didn’t say which configurations might see the issue, and with the wide variety of displays out there, your mileage will definitely vary. Based on our testing, a Full HD display using the default UI scaling setting – which is 125% – has no issues. However, if you change the scaling to 100%, the blurry text is quickly apparent. This only affects the text in the taskbar itself, but because it’s always visible, it certainly looks out of place. The News and interests flyout itself renders text fine, though.

As to when we can expect a fix for the blurry text, Microsoft didn’t say. There’s no mention of a workaround, either, Microsoft has only acknowledged the problem. We’ll just have to wait for the next cumulative update to see if the situation improves. An optional update should be available this month, so we’ll soon know if that’s the case. We might also have our first look at Windows 11 by then, which is probably far more exciting.