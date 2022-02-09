Call of Duty and other Activision games will come to PlayStation after Microsoft acquisition

Microsoft’s intent to buy Activision Blizzard won’t stop future games from coming to other platforms, the company announced today. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer had already said that Microsoft would honor existing agreements to keep Call of Duty games in development on PlayStation consoles, but the company is going further than that. Microsoft president Brad Smith today announced that Microsoft will continue bringing Call of Duty and other popular Activision games will still come to PlayStation outside of existing agreements.

But that’s not all, because Microsoft is also saying it wants to take similar steps to bring those games to Nintendo platforms as well. That’s huge news for Nintendo fans, especially considering they haven’t received a ton of attention from Activision Blizzard. Outside of Overwatch, there aren’t many games from the company on the Nintendo Switch, and Call of Duty itself has never made an appearance, despite being there for previous consoles like the Wii. For full context, here’s what Brad Smith said:

“To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love. We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform. We believe this is the right thing for the industry, for gamers and for our business.”

This isn’t a clear commitment on Microsoft’s part to Nintendo platforms, but it’s an encouraging sign. We’ve heard time and time again that Xbox Game Pass could be coming to the Nintendo Switch, and that seems like the most likely route if Microsoft wants to bring big AAA games like Call of Duty to the platform. Microsoft has been pushing cloud gaming on any platform it can, and it’s specifically shown interest in bringing it to the Nintendo Switch as well. Past reports indicate that Nintendo isn’t interested in that solution, but that could always change.

This statement is part of a broader attempt to assuage concerns amidst regulators. It was recently reported that the Federal Trade Commission will be investigating Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, and that it could result in significant hurdles for Microsoft. Statements like this could help Microsoft get the deal approved more quickly.