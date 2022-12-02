Microsoft's mission statement is to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. Yet, some can't experience certain technologies because they aren't inclusive for those with disabilities. It's why Microsoft recently released the Surface Adaptive Kit and also sells the Xbox Adaptive Controller for Surface and Xbox users. Now, we have new entries designed for use with any PC or laptop: Microsoft Adaptive Accessories.

The new Microsoft Adaptive Accessories are quite special. Yes, they help people with disabilities use Windows PCs thanks to the ability to clip on 3D-printed button toppers, but they go beyond that to help even able-bodied people. I used three of the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories for a month and found these little tools could enable tricks that improved my productivity and helped make my PC easier to use.

About this review: We were sent Microsoft Adaptive Accessories for review, including the Adaptive Mouse, Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support, Adaptive Hub, and Adaptive D-pad button. We look at all four in each section of this review. Microsoft did not see the content of this review before publishing.

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories: Price and availability

You can buy the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories through Microsoft's website

The price of each accessory is different

You also can buy 3D printed button toppers or mouse tails and parts for certain accessories

There are six total Microsoft Adaptive Accessories that you can buy right now. We were sent four of the six to review: the Mouse, Mouse Tail and Thumb Support, Hub, and D-Pad Button. The Adaptive Mouse is $44.99; the Mouse Tail and Thumb Support is $14.99; Adaptive Hub is $59.99; and Adaptive D-Pad Button is $39.99.

Microsoft also partnered with Shapeways to sell 3D printed attachments for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories. These include different D-Pad button toppers, Mouse Tails, and joysticks. If you own a 3D printer, you can download these models for free as a STEP file and print them, although not every 3D printer will be able to print them.

Microsoft Adaptive Hub: The brains for accessibility

The Microsoft Adaptive Hub functions as a keyboard input device

It's required for pairing to the D-pad button, Joystick Button, and Adaptive Dual Button accessories

The design is similar to a plastic USB hub or dongle, and it has a built-in battery

The Adaptive Hub can also connect to your current assistive technology through the five 3.5mm ports

I want to start this review with the Microsoft Adaptive Hub. This is the primary accessory and the "brains" you'll need if you want to use one of the three Adaptive buttons or joysticks that Microsoft sells (the Adaptive Mouse doesn't need it). It's a simple hub that connects to your PC via Bluetooth.

Installation is simple since Windows recognizes it as a keyboard device. Just turn on Bluetooth on your system, and then press the power button on the side of the Adaptive Hub. Your PC will then ask you to pair it. The required Microsoft Accessory Center app automatically installs once the Hub is connected.

However, that app only available on Windows 10 and 11 through the Microsoft Store. If you want, you can use the hub and other Microsoft Adaptive Accessories with companion devices running macOS, iOS, ChromeOS, and Android. You'll just have to configure a different Bluetooth connection setting using the Microsoft Accessory Center on a Windows PC first.

The design of the Adaptive Hub is simple and familiar; it reminds me of a USB dongle. It's made of plastic and is compact and lightweight. There are also four rubber feet on the bottom, so it won't slide around on a desk.

The Adaptive Hub is the primary accessory and the "brains" you'll need.

The top has a large circular Bluetooth button and a large square profile button. The front has a pairing button and USB-C ports for connecting adaptive buttons. The rear has five 3.5mm ports for connecting to other third-party assistive tech switches, and the two sides have a power button and a USB-C port for charging. The buttons on the hub are very clicky and responsive, so you get audible feedback and know when you pressed a certain button. I also love how it works with other assistive tech, showing that Microsoft is serious about making PCs accessible.

The Adaptive Hub can be used with up to three different PCs. Just click the Bluetooth button, switch to another paired device slot, and press and hold the button to pair. It also stores profiles that are configured via the Microsoft Accessory Center app (more on that later).

When plugged into power, you can even use the Hub and the included USB-C to USB-C cable to charge the other Adaptive accessories through the USB-C ports on the front. You can also use the cable to manually connect the accessory to the Hub wired instead of via the wireless connection.

Once the initial setup of Adaptive Hub is finished, you can pair up joysticks or buttons to it. Just tap the pair button on the Hub, as well as the pair button on the joystick or button. It's a pretty straightforward process that's explained after you open the Microsoft Accessory Center app when you initially connect the Adaptive Hub to your PC.

The battery life on the Adaptive Hub is good. It has a 579 mAH rechargeable Li-polymer battery, and I didn't have to recharge it after two weeks of use.

Microsoft Adaptive D-pad Button: It changed the way I use my PC

The Microsoft Adaptive D-Pad button is reminiscent of a Surface Dial

It is a plastic wireless button that connects to your PC and the Adaptive Hub to create shortcuts and macros

It has (optional) different button toppers that can be used to fit different needs

There are eight different inputs on the button, which are easy to press

The Microsoft Adaptive D-pad button is the star of the Microsoft Adaptive Accessory lineup. Once I connected it to my Surface Pro 8 by pairing it with the Microsoft Adaptive Hub, it enabled me to pair each of the eight cardinal directional buttons on the D-Pad to a certain task or app I use every day on Windows 11. I usually have to mouse over to get to these tasks on my PC, but with the Adaptive D-Pad, I could get to my favorite apps or accomplish common tasks with just the tap of a button.

The Adaptive D-pad isn't overly fancy. It is all black, all plastic, and has rubber feet on the bottom to stop it from sliding around. There's not much to it, other than the D-Pad itself on the top, the LED light, pair and power button on the front, and the USB-C port on the rear. A USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box for charging.

You can also press down on the top D-Pad area and slowly twist to remove it. This lets you replace it and insert one of the many 3D-printed parts for sale on Shapeways, designed for those with disabilities. Again, this is a thoughtful partnership, and it opens up the possibility of making PCs accessible to more people.

The way the buttons on the D-Pad are styled and feel resembles the eight-corner D-pad on the second Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. In function, it's also reminiscent of a Surface Dial, which could also be used to get quick access to menus in certain apps. In my case, I went inside the Microsoft Accessory Center and tweaked each of the buttons to a common task I use on my PC, similar to the Surface Dial.

The Microsoft Adaptive D-Pad Button changed the way I used my PC and made me more productive.

As you can see below, I used the up button to open File Explorer, the upper right for Snipping Tool, the right to copy, left to paste, the upper left to close an app, the down to open settings, and the down left to open Microsoft Edge. The Adaptive D-Pad helped me save time, especially during the busy holiday shopping season writing deals up at XDA. This Microsoft Adaptive Accessory sped me through copying and pasting product URLs, navigating to File Explorer to open images, taking screenshots of products, and closing and opening Microsoft Edge windows. It really changed the way I used my PC and made me more productive and less reliant on the mouse.

That's just how I used my Microsoft Adaptive D-Pad though. The Microsoft Accessory Center gives you full control over how you can configure the D-Pad. You can turn off buttons; assign them to a mouse action or a keyboard combination; assign a button to open an app, webpage, or file; or assign a macro command to simplify a task or open an app.

What's better is how you can configure multiple profiles and switch between them for an endless button combination. You even can use this accessory with an Android or iOS device and port over your commands after configuring via the app on Windows. You can configure long-presses or sticky buttons on the D-Pad button and create app-specific profiles, too. This gives you even more ways to use this amazing accessory.

As far as battery life goes, similar to the Microsoft Adaptive Hub, I didn't have to recharge the D-Pad in my roughly two weeks of use after an initial charge to 100%. It has a rechargeable 579 mAh battery. It goes into sleep after not being used for a certain time to help prolong battery life.

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse review: It is a tiny, compact mouse

The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse is a tiny Bluetooth mouse

It isn't really comfortable to use on its own but it's compact

The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse is just what the name suggests. It is an all-plastic mouse that's designed to be adaptive and used with additional accessories (more below). Used on its own, the Adaptive Mouse is a tiny, rounded, compact Bluetooth mouse shaped like a hockey puck. It measures 2.3 x 2.3 x 0.8 inches and is just 0.10 pounds. There are three buttons on it, right-click, left-click, and a scroll wheel. It also tracks on any surface and can pair with three different devices without the need for the Microsoft Adaptive Hub.

This is a good mouse for frequent travelers since it fits nicely in pockets or even in a bag. The buttons are nice and tactile though and produce a great clicking noise. The scroll wheel is super tactile too, and even though it is plastic, reminds me of the metal one on the Microsoft Surface Mouse. However, it's not that ergonomic. I tried to use it for work and my hands felt cramped after a few hours. It also sits way too flat on the desk.

I tried to use the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse for work and my hands felt cramped after a few hours.

The mouse recharges via USB-C (USB-C to USB-A cable included in box) and has a 579mAh rechargeable battery. It tends to go into a low-power state when not in use to save battery. You can configure the DPI from 400 to 6000 via the Microsoft Accessory Center, or adjust the cursor angle, reverse scrolling, and set different profiles. Of course, you can change the clickable buttons, too.

All that is great, but if you buy this mouse, you should consider the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support, too.

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support: Making the Adaptive Mouse better

The Mouse Tail and Thumb Support help make the Adaptive Mouse easier to use

It enables the Adaptive Mouse to be ambidextrous.

The thumb support is super comfy.

Priced at just $15, the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support is a must-buy if you purchased the Adaptive Mouse. It'll bring your total to $60, which is almost as much as a Logitech MX Master mouse but might be more worth it because the design is ambidextrous. Though Microsoft made these particular mouse tails, there are other third-party 3D printed ones you can buy from Shapeways.

To use the Mouse Tail and Thumb Support, you have to detach a door from the bottom of the Adaptive Mouse. Once removed, it slides right into the top of this all-plastic accessory. This gives it a shape similar to a Logitech MX Master 3. Your thumb will have an area to grip on the left side of the mouse as you move it around, making it more ergonomic and perfect for long-term use. If you're left-handed and want to use this thumb rest, you can pull out the support at the bottom, flip it around, then clip it back into place. This moves the support area to the right instead of the left.

The thumb support is optional, though. If you go this route, you basically get a mouse similar to the Arc Touch Mouse or the Microsoft Arc Mouse. Your thumbs and fingers will have space to move around under the mouse. Frankly, this is how I preferred using the accessory. It felt a bit more natural.

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories: Should you buy?

You should buy the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories if:

You're a person in need of assistive technology to use a Windows PC

You want to improve your multitasking and productivity experience on Windows

You love Microsoft accessories

You shouldn't buy the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories if:

You already have a third-party assistive technology solution that works just fine

You don't own a Windows PC (you need one to configure these accessories.)

The Microsoft Adaptive Accessories are a must-buy if you need assistive technology for using a Windows PC. Even if not, the Microsoft Adaptive D-Pad, in particular, is a great way to boost your multitasking and productivity since it can be used to create shortcuts or trigger common tasks on your PC. Even the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse is great, as a compact travel mouse when on the go, or an ergonomic mouse when at home thanks to the Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support. These all are truly life-changing and PC-changing accessories from Microsoft.