Key Takeaways Microsoft's AI-powered Recall feature for Copilot+ has faced backlash for capturing desktop screenshots and saving plain text logs.

Despite privacy concerns, Microsoft is moving forward with adding new features like "Screenray" for better desktop accessibility.

The new feature allows users to manually trigger Copilot to analyze screenshots for text translation or image discussion.

Microsoft has had a rough time with its new AI-powered Recall feature for Copilot+. Ever since the public learned that Copilot can only do its job if it takes a screenshot of your desktop every so often, people haven't been keen on having the service running on their PC. Add to the fact that someone discovered that Recall saves plain text logs of your activity, which caused the Redmond giant to recall Recall until later. However, that hasn't stopped Microsoft from adding new features to Recall, one of which has made its way onto the Insider build.

Microsoft's Copilot+ Recall gets a new feature amidst its privacy controversy

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the latest Windows 11 Canary build has a hidden feature showing that, despite its negative reception, Microsoft is still keen to get Recall out to the public in the near future. This new feature is called "Screenray," and it allows people to feed Copilot an image of their desktop and analyze parts of it for better accessibility. Under the hood, there's not a lot of new code behind Screenray; all that happens is the user presses Win + Shift + D, and Windows 11 will take a screenshot and feed it through Recall; think of it like a manual trigger.

Once you've taken a screenshot, Copilot could theoretically translate text on the screen or discuss images that you've shown. It's only available on the Insider branch for the time being, which is where Microsoft will also test out new security measures for Recall to ensure it's prepped and ready for its public release. We'll have to see how Recall will develop and flourish before it makes its re-debut on Windows 11's Copilot+ service.