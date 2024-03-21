Key Takeaways

  • New update for Windows 11 Insiders in Release Preview channel brings significant lock screen improvements.
  • Expect changes to Windows Hello for Business and minor fixes in addition to the new lock screen experience.
  • Enroll in Release Preview channel to receive this update now, or wait for general users to receive it next week.

Windows Insiders running Windows 11 in the Release Preview channel are getting a new update today, and among the changes is a significant update to the lock screen adding more content to the experience.

The update is labeled KB5035942, and it brings us to build number 22621.3371 or 22631.3371, depending on whether you have Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2. It also makes some changes to Windows Hello for Business and a number of smaller fixes. It's essentially a preview of the next cumulative update, so you shouldn't expect a ton of groundbreaking new features.
The new lock screen experience

New Windows 10 lock screen
Source: Neowin

Microsoft has been working on some improvements for the Windows 11 lock screen over the past few weeks, having recently redesigned the weather experience for Windows Insiders. However, most recently Windows 10 users got a brand-new experience that includes not just weather, but information about sports, traffic, and finance, all things you can follow on Microsoft Start (MSN) websites.

Now, Microsoft is bringing that same experience to Windows 11 as well. If you follow your sports teams or stock markets through MSN, this should be a great way to have even quicker access to that information at a glance. MSN also powers the respective widgets in the Widgets board, so there's a chance you've already set this up to your liking in the past.

Smaller improvements are also in tow

Aside from the new lock screen, this update for the Release preview channel also brings a few improvements for business users. This includes enabling the Autopilot 2.0 feature as well as an enhancement for the Remote Desktop Session Host allowing you to set up the clipboard redirection policy to only work in a single direction. Additionally, Windows Hello for Business has a new policy to disable the post-login message on devices signed in using Microsoft Entra ID.

Otherwise, there are plenty of smaller improvements and plenty of fixes. We'll list those below if you want to get into the weeds:

As per usual, in order to get this update, you'll need to be enrolled in the Release Preview channel of the Insider Program. However, it shouldn't be long before it makes its way to general users as part of this month's optional update sometime next week. If you are in this Insider channel, the update should install automatically sooner rather than later.