Key Takeaways Windows 11 now lets you reverse mouse scroll direction without diving into the Registry editor - a much easier adjustment process.

New patch from Microsoft adds option in Settings to change scrolling direction, turn off mouse pointer precision, and duplicate File Explorer tabs.

While not on the release branch yet, the update with mouse wheel controls should arrive in Windows 11 in a few weeks, along with other handy features.

By default, Windows will handle the mouse wheel controls by scrolling up when you spin the wheel up, and down when you spin it downward. Some people prefer the reverse, where spinning the wheel down makes the window scroll upward and vice versa. If you wanted this alternate control scheme, Windows 11 didn't give you the option to do that; instead, you had to dive head-first into the Registry and make a tweak to get it working. Fortunately, Microsoft has finally added an option to Windows 11 that lets you reverse the scroll direction.

Microsoft finally adds mouse wheel controls to Windows 11

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, the Redmond giant has added a new patch to the Canary branch. While this does mean that it's not on the release branch yet, it should arrive there in a few weeks.

The patch isn't a huge one, but what it does add is pretty handy:

We have updated Settings > Bluetooth & Device > Mouse to now include the option to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision for those that would prefer to not use it and have added a new option for changing mouse scrolling direction.

Now, instead of diving into the Registry editor, you can make the necessary adjustments using the Settings panel.

This update also adds the new File Explorer tab duplication feature that lets you make copies of folder locations for easier access. Plus, it features some handy bug fixes, such as some BSODs that have cropped up in the Canary branch. And if you can't wait for these shiny new features, why not try a modern take on Windows 11's File Explorer?