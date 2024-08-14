Key Takeaways Microsoft eases pressure on Windows 10 users but may come back with more ads soon.

Developers of 0patch plan to keep supporting Windows 10 past the end-of-life date.

Windows 10 users may face future internet requirements - stay informed and prepared.

If you've been using Windows 10 in recent months, you may have seen some of Microsoft's pester screens to get you to use Windows 11. They've appeared regardless of whether or not the computer is compatible with Windows 11, perhaps to spur people into upgrading their hardware just for the upgrade. Now, it seems that Microsoft has finally backed away from its campaign, but don't hold your breath just yet.

Microsoft lessens the pressure on Windows 10 users after receiving complaints

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has made an adjustment to how it's handling its Windows 11 pester screens. For a little while, Windows 10 would show big splash screens advertising Windows 11, which didn't do the company any favors. However, it seems that the company has actually taken into account its user feedback, as it made an update to its plans with this message:

To honor our user’s feedback, these invitations will no longer begin with the April 2024 monthly security update. We will share a new timeline in the coming months.

Sounds good for now, but that end bit has me a bit concerned. It seems like Windows 10's users have won the battle for now, but it definitely feels like Microsoft is ready to win the war. And with Windows 10 falling out of support in October 2025, we can likely expect Microsoft to come back with more pester screens.

If you're still using Windows 10, it may be good for you to know that the developer of 0patch stated that they will keep the operating system unofficially supported for five years past the end-of-life date. Plus, it seems that Microsoft has silently added an internet requirement for Windows 10 installs.