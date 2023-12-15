Key Takeaways Windows 11 is introducing a new "AI Components" menu in the System settings page.

The menu is still a work in progress and currently only displays regular Windows components.

This is likely in preparation for the heavy focus on AI in Windows 12, set to release in 2024.

Windows 11's build 26016 is available on the Canary channel, and it already contains some handy features like making printing better on Windows. As Microsoft preps the release for the main channel in 2024, the tech giant is tweaking how the build looks and feels. Now, a new section to the Windows 11 Settings has appeared, and it's focused on letting users tweak what AI tools run on their PC.

Windows 11's new AI component settings menu

As spotted by Neowin, the Windows 11 System setting page has received a new feature on the Canary branch. It's titled "AI Components," and the description reads that it will allow you to "view and remove" any AI components that are installed on your system.

Because the feature has only just landed on Windows 11's Canary branch, it doesn't do a lot right now. It shares the same icon as the "System Components" menu, which is likely a placeholder while Microsoft works on its unique icon. You can click on it, but it will only show you regular Windows components, not AI-powered ones. It's still very much a work in progress, which should see more added to it in the coming days.

This is likely prep work for when Windows 12 releases in 2024. Microsoft has hinted that the new operating system will have a heavy focus on AI, which lines up with the company's recent focus on Microsoft Copilot and Cocreator in Paint. As such, this new menu option will likely be the AI equivalent of the "add or remove programs" menu currently on Windows, where you can manage and remove apps installed on your system.

It'll be interesting to see how this menu evolves as Microsoft preps the 26016 build for a 2024 release. But from what we can see right now, it's clear that 2024 will be the year of artificial intelligence for Windows.