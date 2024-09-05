Key Takeaways Microsoft announces OneDrive Event 2024 for October 8th.

Discover the latest OneDrive innovations and Copilot features.

Engage with the OneDrive team in live Q&A after the event.

If you use Microsoft products, you'll know that Windows has gone full bore with adding AI to its software. OneDrive has seen its fair share of Copilot features, but the tech giant isn't done yet. Microsoft has announced that it's planning a OneDrive event where it will reveal what it has planned for the future.

Microsoft announces the OneDrive Event 2024 for October 8th

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community, the Redmond giant is prepping for a big OneDrive event on October 8th, 2024. The company doesn't reveal a ton about what it's planning, but it does have some highlights to look forward to:

Latest OneDrive innovations: Join Jeff Teper, Jason Moore, and the OneDrive team as they give you a first look at the latest OneDrive innovations. Discover what’s here, and what's coming for Copilot in OneDrive, new enhancements to the mobile app, improved photos experience, and more!

Unlocking potential: Learn how you can leverage advanced features and Copilot to get the most out of your OneDrive.

Engaging with the OneDrive Team: After the event, we’ll respond to your questions in a live chat-based Q&A. This is your chance to engage directly with the OneDrive product team and get your questions answered from the experts!

If you want to join in, be sure to tune in at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST on the OneDrive Event 2024 page. And if you're on the fence about using Microsoft's cloud storage app and need some convincing, check out all the reasons why OneDrive is better than Google Drive for some inspiration.