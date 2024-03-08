Key Takeaways Microsoft plans to unveil AI updates for Paint, incorporating NPUs to enhance drawing capabilities.

With computers now coming with built-in NPUs, Microsoft is keen to put them to work. For a while now, we've been hearing rumors that Microsoft is revamping Windows to have a heavy AI focus, which would make having an NPU handy. And now, there are whispers that Microsoft is going to reveal one of its first AI-powered tools...and it's Paint.

Microsoft Paint is getting an AI upgrade

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft will likely reveal its new "Paint NPU" app during its "New Era of Work" stream airing on March 21, 2024. The details around this app are still a little slim, but there's a good chance that Microsoft will update the app to allow an AI to tweak your drawings as you draw. It likely won't be based on pure image generation, as Microsoft has already added an AI-based image generator within Paint.

If you're not sure what the "NPU" part means, it stands for "Neural Processing Unit." It's a chip in a device that's reserved specifically for AI-based processes, much like how a CPU handles general processing and a GPU focuses on rendering graphics. There's a new wave of computers that are called "AI PCs" which come with an NPU inside, so Microsoft will likely focus on designing apps that take advantage of this new hardware.

We already know that there's a high chance that Microsoft will cover its "AI Explorer" and new Surface devices during this event, so it's well worth a look if you're interested in AI and the future of Windows. The New Era of Work page promises developments around "Copilot, Windows, and Surface," which means there's bound to be something for everyone. And who knows; perhaps the company will have a trick or two up its sleeves that we don't know about yet.