A few days ago, we learned that Microsoft may allow you to uninstall its upcoming Recall capability from Windows 11. This was based on the settings present in a recent optional Windows 11 update that was rolled out in the European Union (EU) . This build offered users a toggle in the Control Panel, enabling them to get rid of the controversial capability altogether. However, Microsoft now says that it does not plan to empower customers in this way after all.

So, what was all the fuss about?

It turns out that the ability to uninstall Recall is actually a bug in Windows 11, and that the Redmond tech firm does not intend to give users this authority after all. In a statement to The Verge, senior Windows product manager Brandon LeBlanc had the following to say:

We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialog in Control Panel. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.

The situation did seem a bit fishy from the get-go, considering that the option to uninstall Recall was not showing up for all users, and was not a part of any Canary release either. At the time, we speculated that this could be a change scoped only for European users to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), but that is not the case either.

When is Recall rolling out to Windows 11 users?

For those unaware, Recall is a rather major Windows 11 feature that was originally intended to be released alongside Copilot+. It was designed to continually take screenshots of your PC, and make the content present in these visuals searchable so that you can "recall" past information through natural language queries. However, the capability turned out to be extremely controversial from a privacy perspective, and Microsoft eventually had to delay it after it was revealed that the company locally stores all your screenshots and related information in plaintext.

As it stands, Recall is slated to launch sometime next month in Windows 11 Insider Channels in a much improved state. Once the company is confident about general availability based on user feedback and general security, the feature will launch globally on Copilot+ PCs. That said, the latest news about Recall being uinstallable may be a turn-off for many.