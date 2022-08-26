Microsoft and Nintendo have no plans to raise their prices on consoles

Sony dropped some heavy news yesterday, informing the gaming world that it would be increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 console in specific regions. In light of this, some began to wonder whether Microsoft or Nintendo would be making any changes to its pricing models. Thankfully, the two companies will not be increasing the price of their consoles.

Back in June, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the company had no plans to change the price of its consoles due to inflation. With the recent Sony news, Eurogamer reached out to the company and Nintendo once again reiterated its position, stating that it had “no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware.” Currently, Nintendo offers three different models of its Switch hardware, the Switch OLED model, the Switch, and the Switch Lite. In the United States, the Switch OLED model is priced at $349.99, with the Switch costing $299.99, and the Switch Lite coming in at $199.99.

As for Microsoft and its Xbox line, Windows Central reached out to the company, with a spokesperson confirming that the company had no plans to raise the current price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Furthermore, the company made it clear that the consoles would maintain their current retail pricing, stating “We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

While this is good news for the time being, things could always change. With Sony making changes to its pricing model, one has to wonder how it might affect its other products. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, the company announced its DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller offers “pro” features with the ability to customize the hardware and software. The firm did not announce a price or a launch date, but stated it would have more to share in the coming months. Hopefully, this will be offered at a price that can be stomached.

