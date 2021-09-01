Microsoft is announcing new Surface PCs at a September 22nd event

Microsoft is set to announce new Surface devices on September 22nd. The company shared a public invitation to an event on September 22nd at 11am (Eastern Time), where we’re likely to see the first Surface devices launching with Windows 11.

The tweet shared by Microsoft includes a silhouette of a Surface Pro-like device, and indeed, a Surface Pro 8 is one of the devices we’re expecting to see at the event. Microsoft refreshes the Surface Pro family pretty much every year, so it would be far from a surprise if it were to happen again. If the image is any indication, the device might be thinner than previous generations, drawing from the Surface Pro X family. Indeed, the primary Surface Pro line has had a similar design for years, so a change would be welcome to go along with Windows 11.

But there’s more we’re looking forward to at the event. Rumblings have been going around of a potential Surface Book 4, which ditches the current detachable form factor for a hinge similar to the Surface Studio’s. This would allow the laptop to still be used as a tablet, but in different stances, too. The patent images we’ve seen are reminiscent of Acer’s ConceptD Ezel laptops. This would also be a welcome change for many, since the current design makes for a top-heavy laptop that’s prone to falling backward. We may also see a bigger display with smaller bezels, and more powerful hardware to boot.

Then there’s the Surface Go 3, which we recently saw in GeekBench benchmarks with a decent improvement in performance. Design-wise, there’s no indication of any changes, but other improvements could come in the form of improved LTE support, or removable storage, which we’ve seen on other Surface devices recently.

Aside from that, there are some things we don’t know regarding the September 22nd Surface event. It’s unclear whether the Surface Studio line will get a refresh at all, as Microsoft is still selling the Surface Studio at full price. In fact, when it revised the system requirements for Windows 11 last week, it singled out the processor inside the Surface Studio 2, making it eligible for the upgrade. That could suggest a new member of the family isn’t part of the plan. It’s also possible we’ll see a new Surface Pro X, even though Qualcomm hasn’t introduced a successor to the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

Finally, what we’re very unlikely to see at the September 22nd event is a new Surface Laptop, since the Laptop 4 was released just earlier this year. As for the smaller Surface Laptop Go, a spec bump could be in the cards, but nothing has pointed in that direction yet.

No matter what devices are announced, we’re very likely to see them launch around October. Windows 11 itself is slated for release on October 5, and Microsoft will want new devices available as hero products around the same time.