Microsoft's slim and sleek Arc Mouse is light and easy to stow away, thanks to its unique design. Now, it's on sale for just $36.

Microsoft Arc Mouse $36 $70 Save $34 When it comes to portability, not many options come close to Microsoft's Arc Mouse. This bendable mouse can be snapped flat so it can easily slip it into a bag or even a pocket, you can then curve it while you're using it for extra comfort. The scroll wheel is also replaced by a touch-sensitive area. $36 at Amazon $36 at Best Buy

Microsoft makes some amazing PCs, like the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop Studio. While the big hardware typically gets all the attention, Microsoft also makes a line of accessories, and some are pretty exciting. The Arc Mouse is one of those devices that you have to see to believe, featuring a slim and sleek design that can lay flat if it needs to be packed. While this mouse typically retails for $80, it's received a temporary discount, bringing it price down to a remarkable $36.

The Arc Mouse is slim and lightweight, with its defining featuring being that it can fold flat for easy storage. It also has a full scroll plane rather than a scroll wheel, making it possible to scroll vertically and horizontally. While small, it still has incredible range, capable of tracking up to 32.8 feet or 10 meters. Furthermore, it has excellent battery life coming in at around six months. The design is unique and might take some getting used to, but it is optimized for comfort.

The mouse is currently on sale from Amazon and Best Buy, with both companies offering the same discount and a wide variety of colors. There's Black, Light Grey, Lilac, Poppy Red, Sage, and Soft Pink. The sale is only available for a limited amount of time. So if you're interested, be sure to pick one up before the promotion expires. While these mice are for everyday use, you can also find some excellent deals on some of the best gaming mice available as well.