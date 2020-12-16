Microsoft’s Authenticator app now features a password manager

Microsoft has announced a password manager that’s now available for iOS and Android, and also across Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The new tool can be accessed in preview through Microsoft’s existing Authenticator app — something you should be using in your daily life already.

Microsoft’s new password management feature will offer autofill capability, just like other password managers. “Authenticator will help you autofill strong passwords without having to remember them,” Microsoft said in a blog post. “These passwords can be synced across mobile and desktop, so you can seamlessly autofill passwords as you move across devices.”

To use Microsoft’s new password management tools, you’ll need a Microsoft account, of course. To turn the feature on, go to the Authenticator app’s settings, beta, and autofill. Turn the feature to on, and the app will start automatically entering passwords that you’ve saved.

If you visit a website where your username and password are not saved, the Authenticator app’s password manager will offer to save that information.

The autofill part of the experience is rolling out to Microsoft’s Authenticator app and is supported by iOS 12 and above and Android 6 and above. Unfortunately, the feature is currently disabled for enterprise users.

If you’ve never used a password manager before, you should start ASAP. Using multi-factor authentication is even better for sites that support it. I personally use 1Password and have turned on two-factor authentication on all websites that support it, and I use 1Password’s built-in authenticator to generate the six digit login codes. Dropbox recently introduced a password manager as well.

A password manager is the best way to keep your passwords protected online, because they can generate complex passwords and also keep them protected in one handy app. Microsoft said that no human generated password can be unique enough to beat hackers, so it’s important you take all the necessary steps to keep your information as safe as possible.