Microsoft brings Auto HDR to Windows 10, Virtual Desktops customization, more

Microsoft has announced some big changes are coming to Windows 10, including an Auto HDR feature, new File Explorer UI, and Virtual Desktops customization. The Auto HDR preview is available today for PC and will support over 1,000 DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games.

The new Auto HDR feature will work similarly to the one found on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, according to Microsoft, providing support for high dynamic range (so long as you have an HDR compatible monitor).

Image: Microsoft

“While some game studios develop for HDR gaming PCs by mastering their game natively for HDR, Auto HDR for PC will take DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 SDR-only games and intelligently expand the color/brightness range up to HDR,” Microsoft said in a blog post. “It’s a seamless platform feature that will give you an amazing new gaming experience that takes full advantage of your HDR monitor’s capabilities. The Auto in the title implies how easy it is for you to enable the feature; a simple settings toggle flip will let you turn the feature on and off.”

Microsoft said it’s soliciting feedback from users for Auto HDR on Windows 10 in an effort to fine-tune the feature before rolling it out to everyone. The company is already working to optimize performance and even add customizability options. It’s also working to better identify what DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 titles will support Auto HDR.

Image: Microsoft

In addition to Auto HDR for PC, Microsoft is introducing new features to Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21337. One of them is a new File Explorer layout that adds additional padding to the default option, and another layout that’s more information-dense. There is a setting in View Options called “Use compact mode,” which will provide users with the classic layout of File Explorer.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is also bringing improved control and customization to Virtual Desktops. You can now reorder and customize the backgrounds for each of your Virtual Desktops — features users have requested for a while.

There are other features included in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21337, such as an updated Notepad icon and news the app will be updated via the Microsoft Store instead of major OS updates. Windows Terminal and Power Automate Desktop have also been made inbox apps.

You can see more changes, fixes, and known issues at the source link.