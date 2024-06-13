Key Takeaways Auto SR is coming to Copilot+ PCs & will enhance gaming as an integrated feature in Windows 11.

Microsoft is using AI to improve the overall experience of using Windows laptops in many ways. But if there's one area of improvement that seems more interesting than others, then it has to be its use of AI to improve the gaming experience with its new Automatic super resolution (Auto SR) feature. Auto SR, in case you're wondering, is an upcoming feature that'll ship with Copilot+ PCs, and it'll use AI to upscale game resolutions and improve frame rates.

Microsoft recently detailed how its upscaling technology works to improve your gaming experience, and here are a few key details, highlighting how Auto SR is different — and arguably better for many — than something like Nvidia's DLSS.

Auto SR will be integrated into Windows 11

Only available on Copilot+ devices, though

One of the most interesting things to note about Microsoft's Auto SR feature is that it will be integrated into Windows 11 directly, meaning it'll require no manual intervention from game developers. That makes it significantly different from other upscaling technologies like FSR, XeSS, and DLSS that are built into games, and require developers to alter their game's rendering. Notably, it'll also work well on all Copilot+ PC running the latest version of Windows, without needing special GPU hardware like many DLSS and FSR implementations do. Auto SR also enhances games without any manual intervention, and it doesn't even require you to toggle upscaling per game from the in-game settings. This means Auto SR will work on games that aren't even built to support scaling, to begin with, making it better than other upscalers out there, at least in terms of how it's implemented.

Works with existing games that are already out there

Titles "verified" by Microsoft

Because Auto SR doesn't require manual intervention from game developers to alter how a particular title renders, it can be used to upscale existing titles that are already out there. That makes it radically different — and arguably better — than implementations like DLSS and FSR. This may not sound like a big deal, but being able to upscale existing titles that currently don't have a similar solution makes it a great option for many. Microsoft has already confirmed that a total of 11 existing games have been tested to improve visual quality and framerates.

The only solution that can "improve" existing games right now is AMD's Fluid Motion Frames, which is designed to work with pretty much any DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 game, but it's worth noting that it's not an upscaling solution. Microsoft's blog post explicitly mentions them as "verified" titles, though it's currently unclear whether it will "verify" all titles that'll support Auto SR well. As for the existing titles, Microsoft says Borderlands 3, Control (DX11), Dark Souls III, God of War, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and The Witcher 3 will all support Auto SR at launch.

Auto SR relies on the NPU

No GPU cores involved

Another important thing to note about Microsoft's Auto SR feature is that it uses larger on-device AI models combined with the NPU on Copilot+ devices to improve the game's visuals. The fact that Microsoft is offloading the work directly to the NPU means Auto SR won't hit the GPU as hard, resulting in a much more efficient technology. It remains to be seen how the Auto SR upscaling works, but Microsoft is indeed promising good results with games rendering at significantly higher frames while improving the image quality.

Still a long way to go

As exciting as the technology is, it remains to be seen how Auto SR performs in the real world when tested with other games. It'll also be interesting to see how much latency it'll add to the games while actually playing them, because Microsoft has confirmed the latency tradeoff saying "Auto SR introduces a single frame of latency on average." Auto SR is still far from being a viable solution, but it's an interesting introduction, in my opinion, one that'll make it easier to play games easier on these new wave of laptops that are coming out.