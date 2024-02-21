Key Takeaways Windows 11 2023 Update is now auto-updating eligible PCs to Windows 11 23H2 for security and continuity.

System requirements haven't changed, so older Windows 11 versions can run 23H2.

Manual upgrade to 23H2 is possible via official ISO.

Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11, version 23H2 in October last year, though it's being offered as an optional update for those who enabled the toggle for getting the latest updates. But that's no longer the case, as Microsoft has started auto-updating eligible PCs to Windows 11 2023 Update.

Windows 11 2023 Update, a.k.a. Windows 11 23H2, can run on all those PCs running any of the older Windows 11 versions. This is because the system requirements haven't changed since its launch. The primary reason for auto-updating PCs to the latest version of Windows 11 is to ensure that users get monthly security updates before or when older Windows updates reach the end of servicing.

Related Best PCs for working from home in 2024 Looking for a new PC that can blend into your work from home environment, check out some of our recommendations.

Windows 11, version 21H2 reached the end of servicing last October, while the 22H2 update is only a few months away from it, which is why Microsoft is auto-updating these PCs. As stated in its learn document, Microsoft utilizes machine learning (ML)-based training to target devices running 21H2 and 22H2 updates and automatically update them to Windows 11 23H2. Microsoft followed the same technique when it auto-updated PCs to Windows 11 22H2 last year.

Microsoft will automatically push Windows 11 23H2 to both Home and Pro editions of PCs. You can also manually upgrade to 23H2 by downloading the official 23H2 ISO and then creating a bootable drive or simply creating an installation media from the official Download Windows 11 webpage. Certainly, that won't be as simple as installing Windows 11 23H2 via the Windows Update page in the Settings app. If you've updated your PCs to Windows 11 23H2, you'll continue to receive monthly security updates until November 11, 2025.