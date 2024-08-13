Key Takeaways Unlicensed OneDrive accounts will be auto-archived after 90 days, incurring monthly storage fees.

Accounts can be reactivated for a $0.60 per GB fee.

Organizations have three options for unlicensed accounts: reactivate, delete, or pay to archive.

Organizations using OneDrive for work or school are going to have to start paying more attention to their unlicensed accounts thanks to new policies starting January 27th next year (via Petri). Any user account that stays unlicensed for longer than 90 days will be automatically archived by Microsoft, incurring a $0.05 per GB monthly storage fee. In this state, the data will be inaccessible to both admins and end users until the organization enables unlicensed account billing and pays a $0.60 per GB fee to reactivate it. If payments for the storage fees stop, the account will be deleted within a 93-day period.

Why is Microsoft making this change?

Microsoft cites safety and security as the reasons for this new policy, saying unlicensed OneDrive accounts can "pose security and compliance risks, as well as create confusion and duplication of files." An unlicensed account is any account that isn't associated with a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription, and this can happen when licensing expires, isn't activated, or isn't assigned. For instance, when a student using OneDrive for school graduates, their license will expire and their account will become unlicensed.

At this point, the organization should delete the account, but sometimes this doesn't happen, possibly creating the security risks Microsoft points out. With these new policies, organizations will be incentivized to stay on top of account management to avoid the automatic archiving and associated storage costs — except education, GCC, and DoD customers who these changes don't apply to.

After January 27, any account that loses its license will have 90 days before it gets archived, but for any account that lost its license before October 26, 2024, archiving could happen anytime between late January to late March 2025. This means people need to sort out their unlicensed accounts between now and January, and Microsoft recommends checking SharePoint admin center > Reports > OneDrive accounts, where a list of unlicensed accounts should be available from August 16, 2024.

There is a grace period for accounts that become archived — as long as the organization reactivates the account within seven days, they won't be charged the $0.60 per GB reactivation fee. Once an account becomes archived, it's also possible to delete it without reactivating it first, as long as the account isn't under any retention policy. Or, if the organization wants to hold on to the account and is willing to pay the storage fee, it's also perfectly acceptable to keep it archived for a long period of time.

Overall, this means organizations will now have three options when it comes to unlicensed accounts: reactivate and re-license them, delete them, or pay to keep them archived. While it's easy to see this as "just another fee," it should be noted that this could be a good deal for some customers as well. If an organization has data that it needs to keep but doesn't need to use very often, Microsoft 365 Archive provides a much cheaper option than paying to keep a license active, as the table below shows.

Microsoft has had to roll back on unpopular OneDrive storage changes before though, so we'll have to see how customers react to this one.