Summary Microsoft will not implement a mandatory sign-in experience for now

No changes to sign-in experiences in February, the information was mistakenly published

Potential future changes may impact how users sign in on shared devices

Less than a month ago, Microsoft announced that it would keep users logged in to their Microsoft account from February 2025. This move sparked a lot of controversy, especially since it posed a significant cybersecurity threat to those using public PCs or shared devices. Fortunately, the Redmond tech firm has decided to walk back on this change, for now.

You don't need to worry... for now

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft's corporate vice president of identity & network access program management, Alex Simmons, noted that:

There will be no changes to Microsoft users’ commercial (Microsoft Entra) or consumer (Microsoft account) sign in experiences in February. Media reports were based on incomplete information mistakenly published by a Microsoft product team. The incorrect notifications have been removed.

The use of the phrase "in February" in the statement above is rather interesting, as it suggests that these changes will be rolled out at a later point in time. Microsoft's support article communicating the change is still live, but the text about the problematic sign-in experience has been pulled. The modification to the Microsoft account sign-in experience was also conveyed to Outlook customers via notifications.

If the documentation about the implementation remains consistent when the change does roll out, users will not see the "Stay signed in?" prompt when using Microsoft applications. Although this notification can be a nuisance at times, it does warn users to some extent. It will be something to keep in mind for customers who use public PCs and shared devices, as they will have to remember to manually sign out of their Microsoft account after use, or leverage private browsing windows. No reasoning about why this change was (is?) planned has been communicated so far, but it does raise concerns, especially considering the debate regarding Microsoft's recent notification in Windows Notepad.