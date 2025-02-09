Summary Microsoft's webpage on uninstalling Edge is a bait-and-switch tactic.

Searching "How to uninstall Microsoft Edge" directs you to more praise for Edge.

Microsoft offers no actual steps for uninstalling Edge on their page.

If you're not a huge fan of Microsoft Edge, you may have looked up ways to get rid of it. Sure enough, if you use a search engine to look for a way to remove the browser, you'll find an official Microsoft webpage that claims to tell you everything you know. Except, the webpage doesn't actually tell you anything about uninstalling it, making it a pretty sneaky bait-and-switch.

Microsoft really doesn't want you to uninstall Edge

As spotted by PC World, if you look up "How to uninstall Microsoft Edge" on Bing, one of the top results will be from Microsoft itself. The search results reads:

How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge | Microsoft Edge Learn how to uninstall Microsoft Edge from your device, but be aware of the features and benefits you will lose. Compare Microsoft Edge with other browsers and see why it is the smarter choice.

I also gave this a try using Google, and I got a different top result:

Uninstall Microsoft Edge Trying to uninstall Microsoft Edge from Windows 10, Windows 11, or other systems? Discover the features and functionalities you'll miss without it.

Whichever link you click, you'll be directed to the same Microsoft page. This page shows off all of the benefits of using Microsoft Edge, how it uses AI, and its implementation with Windows. You'll notice that, at no point during the article, Microsoft actually tells you how to uninstall Edge. Thanks, guys.

If you want to get rid of the browser, we have a far more helpful guide on how to uninstall Microsoft Edge. And we promise it's not just an article on how good the browser is.