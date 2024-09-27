Key Takeaways Copilot for OneDrive offers summary generation for up to 5 files at a time, saving time.

Compare differences between files with Copilot without opening them, in an easy-to-read table view.

Copilot can remember files and answer complex questions about them, aiding productivity.

If you've used any of Microsoft's productivity suites lately, there's a good chance you've noticed a Copilot button pop up somewhere. Ever since the start of 2024, Microsoft has begun rolling out its AI productivity assistant across all of its apps and has even designed a dedicated Copilot key. Now, the company is rolling out Copilot across OneDrive to help you sort through your cloud storage.

Microsoft begins rolling out Copilot for OneDrive

As announced on Microsoft Community, the tech giant has begun adding Copilot to OneDrive. It's currently rolling out to licensed commercial users, and promises some nice time saving features:

Generate Summaries for Large Documents. No more scanning through long documents to find the key points. With Copilot, you can quickly generate a concise summary of a single document or up to 5 files at a time, allowing you to easily get insights and focus on what matters most. Compare Differences Between Multiple Documents. Whether you’re working with contracts, financial reports, or job applications, sometimes all you’re looking for are meaningful differences between files. With Copilot you can now save time by quickly comparing up to 5 files, highlighting the key differences between them in an easy-to-read table view, without even opening these files.

Copilot can also "remember" your files and help you answer your questions about them. Microsoft claims you can ask Copilot "complex questions" about information stored across multiple documents and give you a general answer without you needing to do any digging. And if you just want some ideas on how to start a new document, Copilot can help there too.

If Copilot is live on your current plan, you should now see a Copilot button appear when you hover over a compatible file. You can also feed it up to five files if you want to summarise multiple documents.