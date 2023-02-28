Life just got a lot easier for those who are using iPhones with Windows 11 PCs. As part of the announcement of the first big Windows 11 update of the year, Microsoft also is rolling out a beta version of the Phone Link app for Windows Insiders which finally allows for easier access to iMessage on Windows 11.

Similar to Intel Unison, Microsoft was able to get passed Apple's walled garden and bring your precious iMessages to your PC by using Bluetooth to link your iPhone to Windows 11. If you're on either the Beta, Dev, or Release Preview versions of Windows 11 all you'll have to do to try this feature is make sure you're updated to the latest version of Phone Link and update it via the Microsoft Store. You can then select iPhone when prompted in the Phone Link app in Windows 11, scan the QR code, pair via Bluetooth, and grant permissions. Microsoft is slowly rolling out support, though with a small percentage of Windows Insiders, so not everyone will see it right away. The company mentioned it is controlling the preview via the cloud and didn't indicate when regular non-beta Windows 11 users will get the feature.

At the moment, there are some limitations to the experience. While you have full access to your iPhone's phone dialer, contacts functions, as well as basic notifications, iMessage, and SMS, you can't send images in messages or see group messages. A problem you'll also find with Intel Union, there's a hard limit on what messages you can see, too. You only can view the messages you started inside the Phone Link app, and not every iMessage on your iPhone.

Based on feedback, Microsoft will open up this new iPhone integration in Phone Link to more Windows Insiders over time, and eventually all Windows 11 users. It's just one of the latest ways that iPhones play nicer on Windows. Microsoft previously rolled out iCloud Photos support in the Windows 11 photos app just a few months ago.

Source: Microsoft