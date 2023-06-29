As part of its push to incorporate AI into most of its products and services, Microsoft has now announced new AI-powered shopping tools in Bing and Edge in a move that the company claims will help shoppers save more while buying goods online. In a statement, the company said that the new tools harness the power of AI to make it "easier to discover, research and complete your purchase, all in one place with information you need from expert sources." The new features include Buying Guide, Price Match, and Review Summaries.

As an example of how the new AI-powered Buying Guide will work, Microsoft says that users looking for back-to-school shopping could simply type in 'college supplies' into the Bing search box, and the AI shopping assistant will generate a 'tailored buying guide' that will include a comprehensive category-wise list, as well as offer suggestions for specific products that students could find useful. In addition, the tool could also show the details of multiple similar items side-by-side to help make the comparison easier.

If you are in the U.S., you can access Buying Guides right away in the Edge sidebar or in Bing Chat. Globally, the feature has started rolling out in Edge and will be available in Bing chat in the future. If it's available in your country, you will be able to access the feature via bing.com on a computer or mobile, or through the Bing app on your smartphone. Edge users will also be able to use the feature on their PCs.

The second new feature is Price Match, which monitors an item’s price after you make a purchase and assists you in requesting a price match from the retailer in case it drops. The feature will soon start rolling out in the U.S. The third and final new feature is Review Summaries, which allows users to ask Bing Chat for summarized reviews of any product online and provide a quick look at the top insights and opinions about it. The feature is rolling out globally from today.