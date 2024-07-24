Key Takeaways Google's AI-powered search results fell flat, while Microsoft quietly perfected Bing with new generative AI searches.

Microsoft's Bing now uses multiple language models to understand search queries better and generate more effective results.

Microsoft's AI-powered Bing aims to provide clear-cut answers and relevant content to users, possibly shining brighter than Google.

When Google implemented AI-powered searching into its results, it took the internet by storm. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons, as Gemini had some hilarious and downright incorrect answers for typical Google searches. However, while people laugh at whatever Gemini is cooking up, Microsoft has been silently working away on Bing to create an AI-powered search that actually works properly. Now, the company is ready to show off more of what it can do in an update to its search engine.

Microsoft reveals the new era of AI-powered Bing searches

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on Bing blogs, Microsoft shows off the new generative AI searches, which it states is rolling out to a small number of user queries. In this new form, it appears that Microsoft is using multiple different models instead of relying on just one:

This new experience combines the foundation of Bing’s search results with the power of large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs). It understands the search query, reviews millions of sources of information, dynamically matches content, and generates search results in a new AI-generated layout to fulfill the intent of the user’s query more effectively.

The animation above shows an example of what happens when someone asks "What is a spaghetti western?" At the very top appears to be a Copilot-based response, which gives a clear-cut answer as a header and then dives into the cited details in the body. Scrolling past this box gives the user a mix of search results, article snippets, and even a "Best and most influential movies" table to give people a quick run-down of the genre.

With people noticing that Google's results have been poor lately, now may be Bing's time to shine - that is, if Microsoft can stop pestering users to use its search engine.