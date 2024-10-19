Key Takeaways Microsoft blocked Windows 11 24H2 update due to Voicemeeter app incompatibility.

VB-Audio Software is working on fixing driver compatibility, but no clear timeline provided.

Users can still update to 24H2 using alternative methods, but may face issues with Voicemeeter app.

Windows 11, version 24H2 is Microsoft's major feature update for Windows users this year. And just like previous major releases, the latest one also includes several known issues you must be aware of before installing the update on your PCs. While Microsoft is hard at work to fix them, a new issue has recently been discovered, and it's so severe that Microsoft has to block the Windows 11 24H2 update for now.

An application named Voicemeeter is the culprit that forced Microsoft to put "a compatibility hold" on Windows 11 PCs using this application. In simple words, PCs with the Voicemeeter application installed will not be updated to Windows 11, version 24H2 for now. Mind you, this is a temporary measure.

But why did Microsoft have to block the Windows 11 24H2 update because of the app, you ask? Well, as explained by Microsoft on its Learn website, a driver for the Voicemeeter is incompatible with Windows 11 24H2's Memory manager, resulting in BSOD with an error message while using the app. So, Microsoft isn't at fault here. Luckily, VB-Audio Software, the company that developed the Voicemeeter app, has started working on a resolution, but there is no clarity on how many days it'll take for the team to fix the driver compatibility issue.

If you've the Voicemeeter app installed on your PC, you'll not get the 24H2 update via Windows Update in the Settings app. However, not everyone likes to wait for Microsoft to make the update available on their PCs. If you belong to that Cohort, you can install the latest Windows 11 feature update using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool, even if you've the Voicemeeter app installed.

However, just because you can do something doesn't mean it'll produce the best result. This is particularly true for Voicemeeter users. If you're one, upgrading your PC to 24H2 by opting for any of the alternative routes won't give you the best Windows 11 experience. And most importantly, you won't be able to use the Voicemeeter app because of the BSOD issue. That's why Microsoft recommends not upgrading your PC to the latest Windows 11 update until the issue gets resolved.