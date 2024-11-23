Key Takeaways Microsoft blocked the Windows 11 24H2 update due to issues with USB-connected peripherals supporting the eSCL protocol.

Gamers might face black screens during gameplay in specific Ubisoft titles after updating to Windows 11 24H2.

Ubisoft issued a temporary patch for Star Wars Outlaws, but performance issues might persist until Microsoft releases a permanent fix.

A number of Windows users reported snappy performance after updating their PCs to Windows 11, version 24H2. However, for lots of other people, the latest major Windows 11 feature update is causing all sorts of issues. So much so that Microsoft temporarily blocked the Windows 11 24H2 update on certain PCs last month. Unfortunately for Windows users, Microsoft has imposed the update block yet again, but this time, it's for different reasons.

Two kinds of people will be impacted by Microsoft's decision to block the Windows 11 24H2 update: gamers and those who've a USB-connected peripheral that supports eSCL (eScanner Communication Language) protocol. On its Learn document, Microsoft confirmed the issue where users might get a black screen while starting, loading, or during active gameplay of certain Ubisoft games, including ​Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed, Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, ​Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

In response to these issues, Ubisoft has so far issued only temporary mitigation by releasing a patch to prevent the black screen issues while playing Star Wars Outlaws. However, that's not the best way to solve the issue. That's because you might still face performance issues even after applying the patch. Both Microsoft and Ubisoft are working together to fix the issue. Until the fix is issued, if you have any of the above-mentioned titles installed on your PC, you won't receive the Windows 11 24H2 update via the Windows Update.

Moreover, those who updated to Windows 11 24H2 are facing issues where their PCs can't discover the USB-connected peripheral that supports the eSCL protocol. In the case of some Ubisoft games being unresponsive, it's not clear who's at fault here. But if your PC has an eSCL-based USB-connected device, the source of the issue seems to be clearer. As per the Learn document, the issue is caused "due to the device not switching out of eSCL mode to USB mode, which allows the scanner drivers to be matched." Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on devices connected to a USB device that supports the eSCL scan protocol. And as a result, you won't receive the update until it gets fixed.

When will the fix come?

Microsoft hasn't specified when the fix will be issued, but it shouldn't take long. We're expecting Microsoft to withdraw the compatibility hold before the next Patch Tuesday arrives in December. If they're too frustrating for you that you want an urgent fix, the only way is to downgrade from Windows 11 24H2 to 23H2.