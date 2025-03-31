Summary Microsoft redesigned BSOD with a more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts, no more frowning face or QR code.

The new BSOD is now completely black, similar to the Windows update screen.

The redesigned BSOD is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders running Windows 11.

Even if someone isn’t a Windows user, everyone is familiar with the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error message. While the appearance of the BSOD is never a good thing and no one's a fan of it for obvious reasons, you likely run into it more often than you'd like.

The Blue Screen of Death has been around since 1990, with Microsoft redesigning it by adding the iconic frown emoji in Windows 8, likely hoping to make the dreaded page less intimidating and more user-friendly. Now, Microsoft is refreshing the BSOD again, and (unsurprisingly), the redesigned screen is simply... depressing.

The Blue Screen of Death isn’t blue anymore

Microsoft rolled out a pair of new builds on Friday, including the KB5053658 Preview Build to the Beta Channel for Windows Insiders. Like every new build, it introduced new features, changes, and improvements, one of which is a "more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts."

According to the tech giant, the goal is to simplify the experience without compromising the amount of technical information displayed on the dreaded error page. Ultimately, the new page will no longer feature the iconic frowning face or the QR code (which has been around since 2016) that allowed users to scan and look up more details about the issue causing the BSOD.

The original BSOD also stated, "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We’re just collecting some error info, and then we’ll restart for you." That’s now been simplified to, "Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart." The reason for the crash, along with the error code, is now displayed at the bottom in a smaller font, with a progress counter right above it.

Here's where it gets weird—the Blue Screen of Death seems to be not so blue anymore. According to Windows Latest, the refreshed UI for unexpected restarts is now black. Personally, I think makes it look even more intimidating than before, essentially defeating Microsoft's goal of making it "more streamlined."

Image Credit: Windows Latest

This isn't the first time Microsoft has experimented with a black BSOD, though. It briefly tested the change in early Windows 11 builds in 2021 before switching back to blue. So, who knows? The same might happen this time around as well, though the other design changes will likely stick.

Keep in mind that for now, the test "Black" Screen of Death will appear green for Windows Insiders.

Image Credit: Microsoft

From what we've seen, most of the Windows community and social media aren’t the biggest fans of this change. Many think the new design looks strikingly similar to the Windows update screen, with its black background, vague text, and progress counter, making it potentially confusing for some.

As always, the redesigned Blue Screen of Death is rolling out first to Windows Insiders running Windows 11 24H2 (or newer) in the Beta, Dev, and Canary channels, with a wider release to non-Insiders in the coming weeks.