Key Takeaways Microsoft reinstated the local account conversion guide after user backlash.

Microsoft still recommends using Microsoft accounts, but warns about local account password recovery limitations.

Using a Microsoft account offers device synchronization and app convenience, but may compromise privacy.

Even though Microsoft never explicitly mentioned that it doesn't want users to use local accounts, it made its intention clear by removing a guide on how to convert a Microsoft account into a local one last month. Expectedly, the move invited a lot of criticism from users, just enough to reinstate the local account conversion guide on its website.

Microsoft no longer hides steps to switch from a Microsoft account to a local account

Signs of Microsoft pushing users to use a Microsoft account to log in to Windows PCs first came to light when the company made it mandatory during Windows 11 installations a couple of years back. While there are workarounds to bypass that restriction, users could and still can convert a Microsoft account to a local account to sign into their Windows PCs. What changed last month was that there was no official word from Microsoft on how to do it.

While the guide is now back, Microsoft makes it amply clear that it still recommends using a Microsoft account. There is no change to the original guide, but the Redmond-based tech firm does warn users about the consequences of forgetting the password of local accounts. As stated by Microsoft, you won't be able to recover the password of your local account after forgetting it, unless you create a password reset disk (here are the steps to follow).

Microsoft accounts offer several benefits, but they come at the expense of your privacy

The biggest benefit of using a Microsoft account to sign into Windows PCs is arguably device synchronization. Also, when you use a Microsoft account, it automatically gets added to system apps like the Microsoft Store, Mail, Xbox, and so on, thus eliminating the need to log in to each app separately. However, it puts your privacy at risk, which is why removing the Microsoft account is one of the first steps to follow to make your PC more private.