A while ago, Microsoft rolled out an update that forced everyone's computers to upgrade to the new Outlook app. People weren't pleased, partially because it was done without their consent, but mainly because it was a pretty big step backward from the old app, with missing features and performance issues abound. Fortunately, there's a big "Go to classic Outlook" button in the client that lets you flee this nightmare and go back to more familiar pastures...that is, if the button actually worked.

Microsoft accidentally breaks the "Go to classic Outlook" button

Megan Ellis/XDA

As spotted by Windows Latest, the new Outlook client has a few bugs in it. One of them prevents you from going back to the old Outlook, despite it claiming that you're only a few clicks away from returning. Instead, if you click on it, Outlook will ask you why you're downgrading, if Microsoft can contact you about the reason you're downgrading, and if it can save logs, before promptly crashing the entire client. Rebooting it will show you the new Outlook again.

So, is this a nefarious new way for Microsoft to lock people into using the new version? Maybe not. Windows Latest cites a Microsoft support log that details the bug:

Some users have reported that the "go back to classic Outlook" button in new Outlook for Windows does not open a support article on how to download classic Outlook for Windows. The application just closes, and classic Outlook is not installed.

Microsoft recommends this article on installing classic Outlook on your PC to restore the old version. As such, this is less of an evil scheme and more of a common bug. However, it is a little suspicious that the button broke as people began reverting back to the classic version. I've got my eye on you, Microsoft. In the meantime, here's how to block the new Outlook from installing.