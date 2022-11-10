Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft just released Windows 11 build 22000.1279 to the Release Preview channel. This build is for Windows Insiders who are still on the original version of Windows 11, and not yet on Windows 11, version 22H2. It has 10 total fixes covering many core areas of Windows 11.

There are changes for the Microsoft Direct3D 9 client, Windows Firewall service, and pinned apps in the Start Menu. Note the new feature, too, which is providing the Quick Assist application for client devices. We've included the full change log below.

This is the latest action in the Windows Insider program this week. Microsoft also released a Beta Channel build which improves the Task Manager. The company isn't planning to release a Dev Channel build, however, a build should be ready to go next week.

Source: Microsoft