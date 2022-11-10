- New! We provided the Quick Assist application for your client device.

- We fixed some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.

- We fixed an issue that affected some devices that are managed by an enterprise. It improved the reliability of app installations for them.

- We fixed an issue that affected Unified Update Platform (UUP) on-premises customers. It removed the block that stops them from getting offline language packs.

- We fixed an issue that affected cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset failed. The error message was, ” There was an error resetting the AD password… // 0x80070005”.

- We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Direct3D 9 (D3D9). It caused D3D9 to stop working when you use Microsoft Remote Desktop.

- We fixed an issue that affected the Windows Firewall service. It did not start when you turned on the Override block rules option.

- We fixed an issue that might have affected applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might have stopped working.

- We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocked live response investigations.

- We fixed an issue that affected TextInputHost.exe. It stopped responding.

- We fixed an issue that affected pinned apps on the Start menu. The Start menu stopped working when you moved between pages of pinned apps. This issue occurred when the language is a right to left (RTL) language.