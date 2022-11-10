Microsoft just released Windows 11 build 22000.1279 to the Release Preview channel. This build is for Windows Insiders who are still on the original version of Windows 11, and not yet on Windows 11, version 22H2. It has 10 total fixes covering many core areas of Windows 11.
There are changes for the Microsoft Direct3D 9 client, Windows Firewall service, and pinned apps in the Start Menu. Note the new feature, too, which is providing the Quick Assist application for client devices. We've included the full change log below.
- New! We provided the Quick Assist application for your client device.
- We fixed some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.
- We fixed an issue that affected some devices that are managed by an enterprise. It improved the reliability of app installations for them.
- We fixed an issue that affected Unified Update Platform (UUP) on-premises customers. It removed the block that stops them from getting offline language packs.
- We fixed an issue that affected cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset failed. The error message was, ” There was an error resetting the AD password… // 0x80070005”.
- We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Direct3D 9 (D3D9). It caused D3D9 to stop working when you use Microsoft Remote Desktop.
- We fixed an issue that affected the Windows Firewall service. It did not start when you turned on the Override block rules option.
- We fixed an issue that might have affected applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might have stopped working.
- We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocked live response investigations.
- We fixed an issue that affected TextInputHost.exe. It stopped responding.
- We fixed an issue that affected pinned apps on the Start menu. The Start menu stopped working when you moved between pages of pinned apps. This issue occurred when the language is a right to left (RTL) language.
This is the latest action in the Windows Insider program this week. Microsoft also released a Beta Channel build which improves the Task Manager. The company isn't planning to release a Dev Channel build, however, a build should be ready to go next week.
Source: Microsoft