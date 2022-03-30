Microsoft’s Build 2022 developer event is set for May 24th

Microsoft has revealed the dates for the 2022 edition of Build, its annual developer-focused event. Build 2022 will be taking place from May 24th through the 26th, lasting about three days, as per usual. Registrations for the event will open in late April and the event will be all-digital.

The official Build website says that the event will take place digitally and that attendance is free, as you’d expect. Typically, if it were an in-person event, attendees would have to pay roughly $2,500. Google’s I/O 2022 event, which takes place earlier in May, is also virtual-only for most people – only Google and some partners will be there physically. We’ll have to see if next year is the year these events go back to an in-person format.

While the full schedule hasn’t been revealed yet, the structure should be fairly similar to previous years. it will likely open with a keynote by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella early on May 24th, and that’s where the bulk of the news will come from. After that, a number of technical sessions will dive into the various new features for developers on Microsoft’s platforms, including Windows, Edge, Azure, and so on.

As for what you can expect from Build 2022, it’s bound to be mostly focused on Azure, Microsoft 365, Visual Studio, and other tools for developers. Also, for the first time this year, it’ll feature content for specific markets, including the UK, Japan, and Latin America. Build doesn’t typically focus on new Windows features; with that said, this is the first Build event since the introduction of Windows 11, so maybe we’ll start hearing more about that side of things this year. We’ll have to wait for the full session schedule to know for sure.

If you’re interested in Windows 11-related news, there will be an event on April 5th focused on new features for hybrid work. We don’t yet know what that entails, so stay tuned for more information on that front.

Update: The original article incorrectly stated that it wasn’t clear whether the event would be digital or in-person, but it’s known to be a digital-only event. We’ve updated the text to reflect this.