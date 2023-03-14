The possible dates for Microsoft's annual developer conference have leaked. Twitter user @WalkingCat, a well-known Microsoft leaker, has suggested that Microsoft Build 2023 will run from May 23-25 with both online and in-person activities.

Microsoft's Build developer conference is usually held in May around the same time (last years was from May 24-26), so this isn't too much of a surprise. It's also not too shocking to see that Build 2023 could have two parts now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Per this leak, there are Pre-Day in-person workshops in Seattle on May 22, followed by the traditional in-person event on May 23-25. This will run alongside the global digital event from May 23-24. Last year's Build was all online and free of charge, and today's leak doesn't indicate if the conference will have limited in-person capacity.

This is actually the second leak regarding the timing for Build, as a previous leak from @XenoPanther suggested the exact same time for the event based on code seen on the Microsoft Build webpage. Of course, Microsoft has yet to confirm these dates, and the website hasn't been updated yet, so treat it as a rumor if you're planning to travel to Seattle for the event.

Artificial Intelligence is a hot thing at Microsoft this year, especially with the testing of the new AI-powered Bing chat, so this might be a significant theme of Build 2023. This might even carry over to Windows and Windows development, especially since Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay mentioned the issue when talking about Windows back at CES 2023 during an AMD event.

Build 2023 doesn't typically bring a lot of consumer news, but it would be the second big technology conference of the year. Earlier last week, Google confirmed that its own I/O Developer conference will take place on May 10. Apple WWDC 2023 has yet to be announced, but it's usually much later in June.

Source: Twitter