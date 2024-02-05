Key Takeaways Microsoft's Build event, scheduled for May 21st-23rd, is expected to showcase the company's advancements in AI technology.

There is speculation that Microsoft may announce the re-release of its Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices with a focus on AI.

The event may also include a preview of Windows 12, which is rumored to have a strong emphasis on AI capabilities.

With 2024 being an exciting year for Microsoft, all eyes will be on the events the Redmond tech giant will host this year. One of which will be this year's Build event, where Microsoft will likely show off more of its work, especially its AI capabilities. Now, a renowned Microsoft leaker has dropped the dates on X, and we won't have long to wait to see what the company has in store.

This leak comes to us courtesy of WalkingCat on X. If you've never heard of them, they're a renowned leaker for Microsoft products with an excellent track record of getting things right. As such, when he announces something, it's worth noting, as they're usually more right than wrong. WalkingCat posted the following regarding Build 2024:

While the post was sparse in details, the timing gives us a little bit of insight as to what Microsoft might be planning for Build 2024.

What you can expect from Build 2024

If you've been keeping on top of your Microsoft news, you'll know that Microsoft is planning to reveal news on its new "AI PCs". These will be re-releases of the company's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices, with an added emphasis on AI. Microsoft may announce these devices before Build 2024, but if it does not, there's a good chance it will do so during this event.

We're also seeing the introduction of Windows 12. This is the next iteration of Windows, and will either be a huge revamp of Windows 11 or an entire operating system by itself. This, too, will have a huge focus on AI, so if the Surface devices are announced prior to Build, there's a good chance that Microsoft will show off snippets of Windows 12 instead.

Either way, Build 2024 is bound to be a good watch this year. And given how well WalkingCat's leaks have been prior, there's a good chance that May 21st to the 23rd will be the final dates for the event.