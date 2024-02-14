Key Takeaways The Microsoft Build 2024 event will take place from May 21st-23rd, confirming previous leaks.

The event will focus on AI and Copilot, providing developers with ways to implement AI into their projects.

Microsoft will likely showcase how it plans to utilize AI PC hardware and how it will enable developers to do the same.

Previously, we saw a leak that suggested that Microsoft Build 2024 will go live on May 21st-23rd. As it turns out, the leak was dead on, as Microsoft has announced the dates for its Build 2024 event. However, the company has also given us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the event.

Related Microsoft Copilot Pro: What it is, how to use it, should you get it If you're looking to purchase Copilot Pro but aren't sure how to use it, we've got all of the details that you need to know!

The announcement was made on the official Microsoft Developer account on X. While we already know the dates for Build 2024 due to the aforementioned leak, the post goes into a little bit more detail as to what we can expect from the event.

From the image, we can see that the event will have AI and Copilots as the main event. And because Build 2024 is angled toward developers, Microsoft may show off some ways that coders can implement AI into their projects. Perhaps there will be a way for developers to implement Copilot into their apps, or they'll have ways to make plugins for Microsoft's AI assistant.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see what Microsoft has up its sleeves for Build 2024. After all, hardware companies are going full speed with releasing AI PCs to prepare the public for the artificial intelligence revolution. We'll have to see how Microsoft plans to put all this hardware to good use, and how it'll enable developers to do the same.