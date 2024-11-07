Key Takeaways Microsoft launches AI-generated themes exclusively for Copilot Pro subscribers.

Themes will dynamically change based on location and weather, with customizable options.

Subscribers can personalize settings to switch themes every few hours, days, weeks, or months.

Back in early 2024, it became apparent that Microsoft's newest strategy was to get you to subscribe to Copilot Pro. It makes sense on paper; if Microsoft wants to continue making money after Windows 11's sales begin to plateau, a subscription model is the way to go. Microsoft hasn't added a ton of value to Copilot Pro, but it's hoping to change that by, uh...letting you pick out an AI-generated theme for the new Outlook. You know, the one people don't like that much.

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community, the Redmond giant is now releasing AI-generated themes for Copilot Pro subscribers (which is different from Copilot and Copilot+, remember). These themes will be available for Windows, iOS, Android, macOS, and the web, and Microsoft states that they'll dynamically change depending on where you are:

If you’ve enabled location permissions in Outlook, the My Location theme will bring you imagery uniquely inspired by your locale, dynamically updating for you as you head out the door on a trip or vacation. Similarly, a dynamic theme based on the weather would be updated to reflect the current weather conditions where you are.

Microsoft claims that every theme will be unique to you and that you can set it up to change every few hours, days, weeks, or months. You can set it up to use a "realistic, oil painting, or cartoon style" but you'll need to turn them on in the Appearance Settings first.

If this news somehow encouraged you to subscribe, be sure to check out what Copilot Pro is so you can get a better idea of what you get for your $20 a month.