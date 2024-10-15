Key Takeaways Older hardware can still run Windows 11 well, contrary to its hardware requirements.

Windows 11 update made PCs run better on old CPUs.

Microsoft's focus on hardware upgrades for Windows 11 may be driven by sales of its Copilot+ devices.

Despite Microsoft trying hard to get people to upgrade to Windows 11, the Windows 10 crowd has been standing strong. There are many reasons why people are clutching onto the older OS, but one of them involves Windows 11's hardware requirements.

Microsoft caused a stir when it released the upgrade tool that told you if your PC was compatible with Windows 11. People with computers that could handle graphically intense games were being told that their hardware wasn't sufficient to handle Windows 11. Turns out, it wasn't the processing power that the tool had an issue with; it just auto-disqualified any CPU that didn't support TPM 2.0, as the OS was built upon it. TPM 2.0 wasn't something you could just install or add onto your PC - it required getting a new chip.

Microsoft's plan was likely to get people to upgrade their hardware for Windows 11, but the people didn't want to. Why throw out perfectly good hardware, after all? Now, years after Windows 11's release and Windows 10's end-of-life approaching in a year, Microsoft asked people to throw out their old hardware and buy new ones for Windows 11. But Microsoft knows better than that, and telling people to buy new hardware is really wasteful.

Some older hardware can still run Windows 11 perfectly well

In fact, it's better than ever now

When Windows 11 24H2 dropped, some people gave it a go on older hardware, respecting it to run worse than ever before. Imagine their surprise when it turns out that 24H2 actually made it run better. Granted, that performance boost was felt across all PCs, and is likely a reason why people will finally upgrade to 24H2 - but the fact it runs better on old CPUs is a huge boon.

As such, the Windows 11 upgrade problem really isn't a problem with hardware power. Older machines can handle the operating system perfectly well. It's that same TPM 2.0 requirement that riled people up at release that's continuing to give people grief.

Windows 11's requirements sends a signal that old CPUs are "useless"

It's not like we have an e-waste problem right now or anything

If you want to run Windows 11 on your PC without dodging the system requirements, then you'll need a CPU that supports TPM 2.0. It doesn't matter how powerful it is, or how well you can squeeze performance out of it - if it doesn't have TPM support, it's not going to get accepted.

This sends a signal that if a CPU doesn't have TPM 2.0, it's basically scrap. And people who don't want to go through the motions of upgrading their CPU specifically are going to chuck out their old devices and introduce new ones. That's a lot of perfectly good hardware, with the processing power to run Windows 11, hitting the landfill simply because it didn't meet a very specific requirement.

We already have a huge problem with e-waste, with laws coming into effect that prevent companies from bundling in excessive USB cables that simply get thrown away. Given that Microsoft sticking to its guns and telling people to throw out their old PC to buy new ones, it's really not helping our tendency to throw out perfectly good hardware.

In the end, it may just be a big push for Copilot+ sales

Microsoft wants you to buy new hardware...preferably its own

There's a good reason Microsoft wants you to just buy a new device already. After all, it has its new, shiny Copilot+ devices that it wants to shift, and it really would like it if you bought one. These use AI to enhance your workflow, but some of the more advanced features are locked behind Copilot Pro's monthly fee. In Microsoft's eyes, the ideal scenario is that people ditch their Windows 10 PCs, pick up a Windows 11 Copilot+ device, and then pay $20/month on top of that to unlock all the features.

The thing is, you really shouldn't buy a Copilot+ device for the AI features. It's quite bare bones and nothing that really shows off the power of having an NPU in your laptop. As such, we're locked at an impasse, with Microsoft wanting people to pick up some new hardware and the user wanting to continue to use their perfectly good hardware without any AI tools.

Keep your old hardware around

Ultimately, if your PC is still working just fine, there are plenty of ways to give it a new life using a non-Windows operating system. While Microsoft would much prefer that people would just hurry up and buy a new PC already, it's very wasteful advice. We'll have to see how people adapt when Windows 10 reaches its end-of-life period and the security updates stop. Will they force Windows 11 on their systems, or go for something else entirely?