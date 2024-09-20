Key Takeaways The newest Windows 11 Beta allows you to change the Copilot key's function.

You can now use it to launch security-approved apps, but you can't customize it freely.

If you download the new Beta branch, watch out for an annoying Start menu bug when using All Apps.

If you've grabbed a new computer or laptop recently, you'll have spotted the little Copilot key now on your keyboard. For a while now, Microsoft didn't want you to change this key to whatever you like, but the company has seemingly turned back on its original decision. Microsoft has now added a feature to the Beta branch of Windows 11 that lets you change what the Copilot key does - albeit there's a catch.

The Windows 11 Beta now lets you change what the Copilot key does

As posted on Windows Blogs, you'll now have a choice as to what the Copilot key does. However, the company isn't giving you free reign as to what you do with it:

You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience.

Microsoft also adds that should your keyboard not actually have a Copilot key, changing this will understandably do nothing.

The new build also fixes some annoying issues with the previous build, such as a bugcheck firing whenever someone closed Notepad. However, a new bug has appeared where if you click on a letter in the All Apps list in the Start menu, the entire menu may break. If you encounter this, give explorer.exe a restart or reboot your PC to get things fixed again.

So, will you be changing out your Copilot key for something different? Our writer Brady Snyder learned a lot while using the Copilot key, and while it didn't interrupt his workflow or get in the way, he did admit that the best use for Copilot was as a glorified tech assistant.