Summary Microsoft rebrands Microsoft 365 to "Microsoft 365 Copilot" with a new logo featuring the Copilot logo with minor changes.

Users have little time to prepare, as the rebranding is set to roll out in mid-January.

The logo change is part of a larger effort to consolidate Copilot-powered apps under one umbrella in Microsoft 365.

Time flies, huh? Around this time next year, we were watching Microsoft tip its toe in the waters of AI. Copilot was a novel idea, and AI-powered PCs (which we would learn would become Copilot+ devices) were still just a rumor. Fast forward to today, and it seems Microsoft has dove head-first into the artificial intelligence pool, rebranding its previous products to feature the Copilot logo at the front and center.

Microsoft 365's new logo is essentially Copilot's with a minor addition

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is sending out a notification to 365 users warning them about an upcoming branding change. The old logo is getting thrown out in lieu of what's basically the Copilot logo with "M365" added to the bottom-right corner. The app is also getting a name change, but you shouldn't get too excited—it's simply going from "Microsoft 365" to "Microsoft 365 Copilot."

You don't have a lot of time to say your final farewells. Microsoft is supposedly aiming to get the rebrand ball rolling sometime in mid-January, so if your Microsoft 365 app has a sudden identity crisis around that time, you know why.

So, how are people feeling about this fresh lick of paint? Turns out, they're not handling it so well.

The change is likely part of a massive push from Microsoft to bring all of its Copilot-powered apps under one umbrella. We wouldn't be surprised if this logo change was simply the beginning of a much larger revamp that aims to position Copilot as the primary way to interact with your documents in Microsoft 365. Fortunately, if you're sick and tired of all of this AI implementation, there are plenty of Microsoft Office alternatives you can migrate to.