Microsoft is changing the BSOD color to black in Windows 11

Microsoft is changing up the screen you see when your PC crashes. With Windows 11, you’re going to see the black screen of death, whereas with Windows 10, you get a blue screen. It’s the first big change since the company started giving Windows Insiders green screens (a GSOD, instead of a BSOD) to differentiate from crashes in production builds.

The new black screen of death, which would still be a BSOD, is present for some people running the Windows 11 Insider Preview. Most people, however, seen to still be getting a green screen. It’s still unclear if the black screen of death is going to make it into the production version of Windows 11 this holiday season.

It might not. For one thing, Microsoft is still going to see a benefit in differentiating between Insider and production versions of Windows 11. But also, if you do a Google search for how to fix a black screen, you’re presented with solutions to an entirely different set of problems from the one that you’re dealing with in your BSOD. This is bound to get confusing.

It’s understandable that Microsoft wants to make this change. Windows 11 is a departure from the designs of years past. Gone are the jarring sharp corners, and gone are bright colors. For example, the new shutdown screen in Windows 11 is black instead of blue. You’re going to see a lot of this change.

Other than that, the new BSOD (black screen of death) looks exactly the same as it has since Windows 8. It keeps the frowny face that was added back then, and still tells the average person almost no information about how to get your computer to stop crashing.

Microsoft released the first Windows 11 Insider Preview this week, introducing a whole bunch of features for Insiders to test. The next build should arrive next week, probably on Wednesday if the team sticks to its usual schedule, and that might be where more people see the black screen of death.