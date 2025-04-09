Summary Microsoft is considering refreshing the Office icons, which users find visually appealing.

The new designs have a more modern and flowing aesthetic compared to the old blocky icons.

Although not confirmed, positive feedback suggests the new icons may be implemented in the future.

I'm still not quite over what Microsoft did to the Office 365 icon. Instead of having any sense of personality, it essentially became the Copilot icon with a small "M365" tag at the bottom right, as part of Microsoft's big push to get people using its AI assistant. When I heard that Microsoft was considering changing the Office icons, I feared the worst; however, after seeing the new designs, I realized they were actually quite nice. I like them. I'm as shocked as you are.

Microsoft Office may get shiny new icons, and I'm a fan of them

In a post on the Windows 11 subreddit, user jbgski claims that Microsoft is sending out an email survey asking users what they thought of a set of redesigned Office icons. They posted a comparison between the new icons and the old ones, and given how I'm an old Microsoft curmudgeon, I'm surprised at how nice I thought they were. Give them a quick look below:

See what I mean? The old icons have a very clean and 'blocky' feel to them, while the new ones have a nice 'flow' to them. I'll give it to Microsoft; they knocked it out of the park with this set.

So, when can we see these icons go live? Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that they'll even be used. After all, these icons appeared in an email where Microsoft asked users what they thought about them; it's by no means a guarantee that the company will actually implement them. However, given the positive feedback in the Reddit thread alone, the chances for these new icons to arrive on the main branch look rosy.

If you're a big fan of the productivity suite, you may be interested to hear that the app got even faster recently. It's getting a new feature called Startup Boost, inspired by the same technologies Microsoft added to its browser, Edge.