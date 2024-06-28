Key Takeaways Microsoft's AI CEO supports using web content for training models, considering it "freeware."

Microsoft's stance on scraping content without permission is a "gray area."

Legal implications of AI training on people's art remain uncertain, awaiting government decisions.

AI models that can create images on a whim are impressive, but there is also a lot of talk about whether or not AI models training on people's art counts as plagiarism. Do AI models take influence from images they find online, much like how a human artist can browse through Google Images to find something that inspires them? Or is it closer to tracing other's art and claiming it as your own? Microsoft seems to have made its mind up, claiming that it's totally fine to use content published on the web, as it's essentially "freeware."

Related Microsoft Copilot+: Everything you'll be able to do with your new Snapdragon X Elite PC Microsoft has unveiled its vision for AI PCs, and it's called Copilot+

Microsoft takes a controversial stance on AI

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft's AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman stated what their stance was in accordance to using people's content online to train AI models without their knowledge. In an interview with CNN, the AI representative for Microsoft discussed their thought process:

"With respect to content that is already on the open web, the social contract of that content since the 90s has been that it is fair use. Anyone can copy it, recreate with it, reproduce with it. That has been freeware, if you like. That's been the understanding. "There's a separate category where a website or a publisher or a news organization had explicitly said, 'do not scrape or crawl me for any other reason than indexing me so that other people can find that content.' That's a gray area and I think that's going to work its way through the courts."

It's a little worrying that Microsoft regards someone strictly stating they don't want their content scraped as a "gray area," but until the laws catch up to current tech, it may be a little while until we see what the government's stance on this practice is. Will they allow it, or will we see stricter rules clamping down on AI? Only time will tell.