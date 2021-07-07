Microsoft Cloud PC reportedly being announced next week

Microsoft’s Cloud PC is something that’s been rumored for a while. In fact, the rumors date back to the Windows 10X days, before any of us were talking about Windows 11. According to a new report from ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft is finally set to announce it next week.

Codenamed Project Deschutes, Cloud PC is a desktop virtualization service. Back when Windows 10X was going to be a thing, it was speculated that Cloud PC might be the backbone for running Win32 apps, which weren’t natively supported.

The news should be centered around Microsoft Inspire, the company’s partner conference, which is taking place July 14 and 15. There’s a session on July 15 called “What’s Next in End-User Computing”, which only has the description, “Come learn about the newest Microsoft cloud solution for enabling hybrid work.” You can expect this to be populated with more complete information once the service is official, something that will probably happen during the opening keynote.

According to the previous rumors around the service, Cloud PC is set to be offered at a flat per-user price, as opposed to Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop), which is consumption-based. Indeed, most cloud services are consumption-based when it comes to pricing.

We’ll find out more next week. As it stands right now, there have been a lot of rumors about Cloud PC, but that’s all we’ve heard about the service so far. How it’s going to work, what the pricing will be, if it’s going to be integrated into existing or upcoming products like Windows 11, and how Microsoft is going to position it are all questions that still need to be answered.

According to the report, Cloud PC is already in private testing with various companies.