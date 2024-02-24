Microsoft is best known for Windows and Office, but the company also makes a wide variety of productivity tools that are used every day for personal and professional use. Some of these apps can be life-changing, providing a more seamless way to get things done, making it possible to move forward at a smoother pace with fewer roadblocks. Whether it's coding, project management, or collaboration, Microsoft has the tools you need to really take your workflow to another level.

With that said, we've uncovered some phenomenal discounts on Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022, Visio 2021 Professional, and Project 2021 Professional, with deals slashing up to 90% off for a limited time. So if you've ever thought about investing in these tools, but it was always too expensive, now's going to be the perfect time, because you won't find better pricing, so take advantage while you can, because these deals from StackSocial won't last long.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022

If you're looking to take a leap forward in your coding experience, Visual Studio Professional 2022 is going to deliver, with its robust set of tools that makes coding easier than ever before. This is Microsoft's first 64-bit Integrated Development Environment (IDE) which allows users to really focus on all elements of a coding project, no matter how large a project may be. When it comes to just some of the things you can expect, Visual Studio Professional 2022 offers cross-platform support for mobile and desktop apps, a comprehensive environment to build, debug, and test applications, enhanced workflow with tools like IntelliCode and CodeLens, and so much more.

Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional

Projects can be overwhelming, especially when you're looking at a wall of text where important details can run together and get lost. Now imagine eliminating this kind of frustration from your entire team and office colleagues by visualizing the data in an easy-to-understand way. That's where Visio 2021 Professional comes in, taking complicated information and turning it into a diagram that's simple to read without losing critical details. This isn't just an app with templates, and it provides the ability to create customized experiences with over 250,000 shapes and tight integration with Microsoft Excel, Exchange and Entra ID. Whether it's flow or organization charts, network diagrams, brainstorming maps — Visio 2021 Professional can handle it all, and provides the power to integrate with your current projects, providing a new and refreshing way to present data.

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional

It can be hard to keep track of everything that's going on with a project with sticky notes, reminders, and emails only going so far. If you're ready to really take the reins and get organized, Project 2021 Professional is going to be for you. This app reduces inefficiencies with just the right tools, offering insights into budgets, resources, tasks, and more. With pre-built templates, you can change the trajectory of your project today, diving right in, tackling things that haven't even occurred yet with the app's ability to run what-ifs scenarios.